He’s great. A massive heart and the motivation to do good off his own back. People will point out that they’re wealthy, but I don’t see any billionaires going to this effort. Bezos has donated $100m, but that’s less than 0.1% of his wealth. It’s the effort that Henderson has gone to in calling other club captains and organising a joint campaign, not just a one off donation. While Hancock was having a dig at rich “working class” lads, Henderson had already put this together.