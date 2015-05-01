« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Mr Dilkington

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 06:24:18 PM
That's debatable. While you're right that the last month has been the best of the season, the Man City and Arsenal games for example were with "that midfield" starting, while the Wolves and Palace games where we didn't create that much had a "progressive" midfield.

So it's hardly black and white, and seeing our good form as proof of this theory that playing a particular mix in midfield in itself makes us perform better (which the management unlike the armchair managers seemingly just can't spot) requires the usual reductiveness from it's proponents IMO.

I also don't see which qualities separate Milner and Henderson that makes one a ball progressor and the other one not, playing as an 8. See few or no signs personally that this whole binary thing with splitting our midfielders into progressive/penetrative or not has much to do with how the management view our midfields players. Not a view as binary as Henderson being good as a number 6 but not a number 8 either, for that matter.
The midfield vs Palace was Henderson, Fabinho and Gini. Against Wolves it was Lallana, Henderson and Gini.

Most of our monster performances this season where we've dominated the metrics (xG, shots for, shots against etc.) have come when Keita or Milner have been in the team. Both give the team ball progression from 8 that Henderson can't offer, and with Keita you get elite defensive work too so the defence is harder to get at.

If you look at the numbers in the last 5 matches either Keita or Milner has started in the league and champions league, we have put up 15.69xG to 3.23xGA.

If you look at the last 5 games where neither Keita or Milner has started in midfield we put up 6.97xG to 3.56 xGA.
na fir dearg

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 PM
Quote from: oxenstierna on January  2, 2020, 10:02:04 PM
Form of his life?

without a doubt and also playing all the time, I'm sure those foot issues he had are still there but he's just getting on with it - can't wait to see him lift the PL trophy in May
JackWard33

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7602 on: Today at 01:09:32 AM
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM
The midfield vs Palace was Henderson, Fabinho and Gini. Against Wolves it was Lallana, Henderson and Gini.

Most of our monster performances this season where we've dominated the metrics (xG, shots for, shots against etc.) have come when Keita or Milner have been in the team. Both give the team ball progression from 8 that Henderson can't offer, and with Keita you get elite defensive work too so the defence is harder to get at.

If you look at the numbers in the last 5 matches either Keita or Milner has started in the league and champions league, we have put up 15.69xG to 3.23xGA.

If you look at the last 5 games where neither Keita or Milner has started in midfield we put up 6.97xG to 3.56 xGA.

Good post... thanks for doing this work Im too lazy :)

Freaks me out when people say Henderson and Milner are inter changeable theyre such different players
Ratboy3G

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7603 on: Today at 01:12:29 AM
Quote from: Swetty79 on January  2, 2020, 11:09:29 PM
Leader

Yet simultaneously 'not captain material' according to others.
Of course its only Klopp's opinion that really matters and he clearly loves Hendo.
oxenstierna

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7604 on: Today at 01:57:28 AM
Before I often complained about him, moaned when he started etc (not here), but hes proved me wrong like no other player and I feel ashamed disrespecting and questioning him. That should be a lesson when I find myself doing the same to Lovren, who for some reason is easily targeted, by others aswell it seems
ScottScott

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7605 on: Today at 02:44:11 AM
I'll say it again, he's one of the best in Europe. Is 100% up for POTY in the PL as well along with VVD, Mane, De Bruyne. He's unreal. I'd rather have him in the middle than anyone else because you know you're getting 110% every single game. He's been written off time and time again and has come back every time and shown he is an absolute legend at this club

Nearly forced out by Rodgers to sign a striker and he stayed to fight. That led to 13/14 where he was absolutely vital in nearly winning the league

Then Suarez leaves and Sturridge is crocked and he and Sterling step up to ensure that, although it was a drop off from the season before, it wasn't an absolute disaster

Klopp's 1st season he is a vital cog in the workhorse midfield whilst we get used to how we should be playing and was instrumental to getting to 2 cup finals

Gets injuries as we finish 4th and qualify for the CL but still plays his part and is a massive influence behind the scenes. Is massive in the middle 3 as we again qualify for the CL and get to the final in Madrid but we're beaten because of things out of his control

Then last season he is part of the squad to start as Fab is bedded in and then he changes his role and is absolutely vital to us getting a record PL points total and then he captains us to No.6 where he is the best player on the pitch in the greatest game in our history
 (4-0 vs. Barca at Anfield)
And now he's been vital in getting us 20/21 wins, top of the league unbeaten, through to the last 16 in the CL and on for a treble

He's fucking unreal and we'll look back in years to come and really appreciate what he was. A legend and one of the greatest captains we have ever had
Lotus Eater

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7606 on: Today at 02:50:58 AM
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:44:11 AM
then he captains us to No.6 where he is the best player on the pitch in the greatest game in our history

Nice post. But I think that part is pushing it a bit
ScottScott

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7607 on: Today at 02:52:51 AM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:50:58 AM
Nice post. But I think that part is pushing it a bit

Sorry I meant to highlight the Barca game where he was the best player on the pitch, will change my post now
jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7608 on: Today at 04:21:44 AM
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:44:11 AM
I'll say it again, he's one of the best in Europe. Is 100% up for POTY in the PL as well along with VVD, Mane, De Bruyne. He's unreal. I'd rather have him in the middle than anyone else because you know you're getting 110% every single game. He's been written off time and time again and has come back every time and shown he is an absolute legend at this club

Yeah, okay. This is way over the top. He's very good these days but there are many other midfielders that are better than him. He's certainly not in our top 5/6 players either let alone across the league or Europe.
tuaz

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7609 on: Today at 05:12:29 AM
He's a good guy: responsible, disciplined, has fighting spirit, driven, and willing to keep learning and improving.

Anyone, esp those gifted with innate football abilities, can start well. But it's about finishing well or better, and the naturally gifted can fall by the wayside.  That's why I like him. Excellent attitude and leader who's just gotten better all the time.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7610 on: Today at 06:38:16 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:21:44 AM
Yeah, okay. This is way over the top. He's very good these days but there are many other midfielders that are better than him. He's certainly not in our top 5/6 players either let alone across the league or Europe.

He's certainly among the Top 5 CMs in the world right now based on form.
spider-neil

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7611 on: Today at 06:45:55 AM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:50:58 AM
Nice post. But I think that part is pushing it a bit

Liverpool 4-0 Barca

Is definitely in the conversation of best games in the history of club.
Bjornar

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7612 on: Today at 06:56:06 AM
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM
The midfield vs Palace was Henderson, Fabinho and Gini. Against Wolves it was Lallana, Henderson and Gini.

Most of our monster performances this season where we've dominated the metrics (xG, shots for, shots against etc.) have come when Keita or Milner have been in the team. Both give the team ball progression from 8 that Henderson can't offer, and with Keita you get elite defensive work too so the defence is harder to get at.

If you look at the numbers in the last 5 matches either Keita or Milner has started in the league and champions league, we have put up 15.69xG to 3.23xGA.

If you look at the last 5 games where neither Keita or Milner has started in midfield we put up 6.97xG to 3.56 xGA.

I misremembered the Palace midfield, so thanks for the correction.
 
On your points, five games isn't much in the bigger picture, and not sure how much sense it makes to rank performances by domination without taking the difficulty of the fixture into account. It's harder to beat Chelsea narrowly away than to trounce Genk.

I disagree that Keita offers better defensive protection than Henderson.
Classycara

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #7613 on: Today at 10:12:13 AM
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:44:11 AM
then he captains us to No.6 where he is the best player on the pitch in the greatest game in our history
 (4-0 vs. Barca at Anfield)

Henderson was absolutely incredible in the Barca game, as was everyone (Shaqiri probably the only 8/10, more than made up for with assist, workrate and pressing). Henderson especially set the tone from the first minute, and was a dominant leader driving us on throughout...

But Fabinho put in the best individual performance that day
