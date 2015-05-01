I'll say it again, he's one of the best in Europe. Is 100% up for POTY in the PL as well along with VVD, Mane, De Bruyne. He's unreal. I'd rather have him in the middle than anyone else because you know you're getting 110% every single game. He's been written off time and time again and has come back every time and shown he is an absolute legend at this club



Nearly forced out by Rodgers to sign a striker and he stayed to fight. That led to 13/14 where he was absolutely vital in nearly winning the league



Then Suarez leaves and Sturridge is crocked and he and Sterling step up to ensure that, although it was a drop off from the season before, it wasn't an absolute disaster



Klopp's 1st season he is a vital cog in the workhorse midfield whilst we get used to how we should be playing and was instrumental to getting to 2 cup finals



Gets injuries as we finish 4th and qualify for the CL but still plays his part and is a massive influence behind the scenes. Is massive in the middle 3 as we again qualify for the CL and get to the final in Madrid but we're beaten because of things out of his control



Then last season he is part of the squad to start as Fab is bedded in and then he changes his role and is absolutely vital to us getting a record PL points total and then he captains us to No.6 where he is the best player on the pitch in the greatest game in our history

(4-0 vs. Barca at Anfield)

And now he's been vital in getting us 20/21 wins, top of the league unbeaten, through to the last 16 in the CL and on for a treble



He's fucking unreal and we'll look back in years to come and really appreciate what he was. A legend and one of the greatest captains we have ever had