Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
That's harsh as fuck on Gini. Every single player out there for us last night had an absolutely outstanding game.
There was one moment when Leicester had a promising attack developing at the edge of the area and Wijnaldum appeared from nowhere, stole the ball, kept it under prssure, passed it to (I think Gomez) then immediately moved to make himself available for an outball and effected a clearance, all in a matter of seconds, and done with aplomb. As usual Gini's contributions are somewhat overlooked.

All three midfielders played their part effectively
Re: Jordan Henderson
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Re: Jordan Henderson
Glad Brendan didnt manage sell him to Fulham :o
Firmino was forced upon him. No wonder he lost his head a bit. What a bunch of useless players he had to deal with  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
JH has become a tremendous captain and leader in a team of leaders.
His form is tremendous. Hopefully will be fit for the weekend.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Being captain after Gerrard left is a huge burden for any player to bear. But Henderson has done it so well and not only led the team well but he has raised his game until he has become a midfielder who can play the #6 or the #8 role to such a high level that he has slotted in for Fabinho or Wijnaldum seamlessly a nd produced match winning performances. All kudos to him!
Re: Jordan Henderson
As i read this morning "if you think Jordan Henderson isn't a great player then this game isn't for you".

Re: Jordan Henderson
Been playing at a really high level since the back end of last season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Your Joking arent you? Be lucky to live past 26 with that gait and the way he runs!

Part of no one's wet dream midfield...
Re: Jordan Henderson
Legend

Bigger the game the better he plays and he drives the team on by sheer force of will.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Think you have to see him in person to truly appreciate the sideways passing, incapability of turning, poor captaincy and then youll really feel the urge to have a truly Chelsea-esque wet dream midfield.

I know you are trolling as usual but I think it is still worthwhile replying to your points.

Firstly Henderson is now far more aggressive in his passing. I think it took him a while to adapt to the 6 role and he was far too cautious with his passing. I think the arrival of Fabinho has helped him immensely. He gets to see a natural 6 play day in day out in training and probably more importantly he has done what great characters do, he has met the challenge and improved hugely.

Secondly turning on the ball. Again Henderson has improved in this regard. He used to telegraph his movements receiving the ball best illustrated by Madrid players using him receiving the ball with his back to goal as a trigger to press our right side. He has got much better at dropping his shoulder and turning in to space. Probably as a result of getting used to the role and the training he receives. 

Then let's look at his captaincy. He took over from Gerrard which was always going to be tough for anyone and for me Henderson struggled a bit at first. That was accompanied by learning a new role as well as adapting to the way Klopp wanted us to play. For me Henderson was overly cautious at first in the 6 role and that was reflected in his captaincy. However he has really kicked and grown brilliantly into the role. Probably helped by the number of leaders we now have. It reminds me of the 70's and 80's when we had a team of leaders. I think we now have numerous players who would be worthy captains.

Personally I think Hendo has been on a journey and has become a far better player and leader. As Klopp would say a mentality monster, who has worked so hard to get where he is now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Thanks for that Al, consider myself told and Ill now become a big Henderson fan as opposed to how I was so shamefully anti him before :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
I know you are trolling as usual but I think it is still worthwhile replying to your points.

Firstly Henderson is now far more aggressive in his passing. I think it took him a while to adapt to the 6 role and he was far too cautious with his passing. I think the arrival of Fabinho has helped him immensely. He gets to see a natural 6 play day in day out in training and probably more importantly he has done what great characters do, he has met the challenge and improved hugely.

Secondly turning on the ball. Again Henderson has improved in this regard. He used to telegraph his movements receiving the ball best illustrated by Madrid players using him receiving the ball with his back to goal as a trigger to press our right side. He has got much better at dropping his shoulder and turning in to space. Probably as a result of getting used to the role and the training he receives. 

Then let's look at his captaincy. He took over from Gerrard which was always going to be tough for anyone and for me Henderson struggled a bit at first. That was accompanied by learning a new role as well as adapting to the way Klopp wanted us to play. For me Henderson was overly cautious at first in the 6 role and that was reflected in his captaincy. However he has really kicked and grown brilliantly into the role. Probably helped by the number of leaders we now have. It reminds me of the 70's and 80's when we had a team of leaders. I think we now have numerous players who would be worthy captains.

Personally I think Hendo has been on a journey and has become a far better player and leader. As Klopp would say a mentality monster, who has worked so hard to get where he is now.

Well said, mate. Agree with every word.
Re: Jordan Henderson
You could imagine Balotelli would get a bloody nose now if he behaved the way he did over that penalty with present day captain Hendo  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
Thanks for that Al, consider myself told and Ill now become a big Henderson fan as opposed to how I was so shamefully anti him before :)

Missing the point spectacularly. As usual in player threads things became far too polarised. Views became entrenched and over amplified. There were justifiable criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game. He has worked incredibly hard on his game, grown as a player and for me what has finally topped it off is the belief that winning trophies brings.

That is what players with a great mentality do. For me Henderson is player on a higher level now and has grown as a captain. That wouldn't of happened if he had done what some posters in here did and pretended those weaker areas of his game didn't exist.
Re: Jordan Henderson
He is certainly a much, much better player than when Klopp first came here. I agree a lot of the old criticisms I had aren't valid anymore. He's much more accomplished in possession, particularly with his back to goal where he really used to struggle. Gone are the days where he would first time lay off to a centre back because he didn't trust his feet enough to get on the half-turn. His pass selection is much better, he goes hiding less often. And he's retained his drive and mentality throughout it all.

I used to be one of his biggest critics, but I feel much less frustration watching him play now. Can't wait to see him lift that trophy, touch wood.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Missing the point spectacularly. As usual in player threads things became far too polarised. Views became entrenched and over amplified. There were justifiable criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game. He has worked incredibly hard on his game, grown as a player and for me what has finally topped it off is the belief that winning trophies brings.

That is what players with a great mentality do. For me Henderson is player on a higher level now and has grown as a captain. That wouldn't of happened if he had done what some posters in here did and pretended those weaker areas of his game didn't exist.

Oh I get your point completely Al. Hes really good now but I was still right to slag him off. The criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated, at no point has he been a weak point of our team or standing out like a sore thumb like some have consistently stated. And there are some (well, one) who still criticises.

Id suggest the main change is the confidence to do what hes always been capable of, and he actually did quite often before anyway. But he was still criticised way over an acceptable amount for someone performing how he was. That hes now reached a higher level which makes it pretty much impossible to slate him, unless youre a loonie, doesnt change the fact that you and others were indeed wrong with your pretty scathing criticism in the past.

Even in these last few posts youve got someone accusing him of hiding in the past, but he doesnt do it anymore. He never did, at all. Hes got a great mentality, not just shown now but in the past in the fact of ridiculous criticism no doubt linked to the raft of flops he came in with. Whether you like to admit it or not, he was inexplicably grouped with the likes of Carroll, Downing and Charlie fucking Adam and had a much, much larger mountain to climb with certain supporters because of it.

But yes youre right and we can all agree, hes boss :)
