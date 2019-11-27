Missing the point spectacularly. As usual in player threads things became far too polarised. Views became entrenched and over amplified. There were justifiable criticisms of certain aspects of Hendo's game. He has worked incredibly hard on his game, grown as a player and for me what has finally topped it off is the belief that winning trophies brings.
That is what players with a great mentality do. For me Henderson is player on a higher level now and has grown as a captain. That wouldn't of happened if he had done what some posters in here did and pretended those weaker areas of his game didn't exist.
Oh I get your point completely Al. Hes really good now but I was still right to slag him off. The criticisms of his game were massively exaggerated, at no point has he been a weak point of our team or standing out like a sore thumb like some have consistently stated. And there are some (well, one) who still criticises.
Id suggest the main change is the confidence to do what hes always been capable of, and he actually did quite often before anyway. But he was still criticised way over an acceptable amount for someone performing how he was. That hes now reached a higher level which makes it pretty much impossible to slate him, unless youre a loonie, doesnt change the fact that you and others were indeed wrong with your pretty scathing criticism in the past.
Even in these last few posts youve got someone accusing him of hiding in the past, but he doesnt do it anymore. He never did, at all. Hes got a great mentality, not just shown now but in the past in the fact of ridiculous criticism no doubt linked to the raft of flops he came in with. Whether you like to admit it or not, he was inexplicably grouped with the likes of Carroll, Downing and Charlie fucking Adam and had a much, much larger mountain to climb with certain supporters because of it.
But yes youre right and we can all agree, hes boss