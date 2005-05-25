« previous next »
It's in the big games where you really start to notice how important of a leader he really is. Since Fab got injured who for me is the best midfielder in the world, Hendo has really stepped up what a leader and what a captain.
my goodness he is fantastic. 

It was a relief to see him on the pitch at the end there, hopefully just a knock. 
Quote from: kloppagetime on December 25, 2019, 11:07:20 PM
It's in the big games where you really start to notice how important of a leader he really is. Since Fab got injured who for me is the best midfielder in the world, Hendo has really stepped up what a leader and what a captain.

He's had to really step up as well without Fabinho and with Keita being eased back in and Wijnaldum injured and now Ox.
The touches, the range of passing, the reading - he's sublime at the moment.
Hopefully the skipper is ok. Another great performance
Hope he is ok....would have been due for some rotation anyway...maybe bench against Wolves
Disappointed with that knock. He had no reason to put his leg in there 4-0 up, underlines his commitment but anyway, he walked around so hope its just some bruising.
I think we'll be ok without him for Wolves and might have rested him anyway. Gini/Milner/Keita/Lallana can do a job there. But I hope he's fine and will be back firing on all cylinders for Sheffield.
Incredible.  Again.
Think you have to see him in person to truly appreciate the sideways passing, incapability of turning, poor captaincy and then youll really feel the urge to have a truly Chelsea-esque wet dream midfield.
Another quality display from the captain. What a season hes having. Wish he had a song.
Another great game. Hope he's all right.
I couldn't see from the replays how he got a shin injury.  I'm guessing Ayoze's leg got tangled in somewhere?  Bring back the cumbersome ankle to knee shin pads  ;)

That he wanted to carry on bodes well for the next few games.  For me he's in the best form of his Liverpool career.
There was a pass he played through to salah first half, salah was just offside. The angle he found for the pass from a central position was incredible.  All round great performance from him again, just snuffed everything they tried to do out.
He has a similar presence on the field these days as Gerrard did for us. Just dominated all their midfield.
Hendo and Gini were absolutely outstanding tonight. Trent and Bobby will deservedly get most of the headlines, but our midfield performance was something else.
I genuinely cannot remember the last game he played where he was not stellar.
The man has had a magnificent month, so relieved that Klopp has said he is okay.
Great moment with the away fans tonight when he was subbed.
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 01:05:06 AM
The man has had a magnificent month, so relieved that Klopp has said he is okay.
Yep. Probably gets a rest v Wolves but definitely dont want him missing through injury at the moment.
Legend.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:21:43 AM
Great moment with the away fans tonight when he was subbed.

I loved that. Away fans were excellent all night.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:44:33 AM
Hendo and Gini were absolutely outstanding tonight. Trent and Bobby will deservedly get most of the headlines, but our midfield performance was something else.

Did we watch the same game? If that had been a classical concert, Jordan was the conductor, principal soloist, and bartender during the interval. Gini, in comparison, played the triangle at the back of the orchestra.
Quote from: barbudo on Today at 02:36:15 AM
Did we watch the same game? If that had been a classical concert, Jordan was the conductor, principal soloist, and bartender during the interval. Gini, in comparison, played the triangle at the back of the orchestra.
Bit harsh on Gini. Hendo was the boss no doubt but Gini grew into the game after a quiet start and was excellent in the second half in particular.
Splitting hairs really mind as everyone played well today
By the time him and Klopp are done, he could end his career as one of the biggest legends the club has had. In the same echelon as Gerrard, Dalglish, Souness & players of that ilk. What a story.
Club legend status well and truly cemented this season. Hopefully May 2020 sees him enter the highest echelon.
Starting to reckon he's better than Charlie Adam and Stewart Downing
A proper Liverpool captain.
In the form of his life. Brilliant whatever role he plays of late
Played well, didnt he?
I think this is Henderson's best ever spell in his career, even better than 2013-14 when he was a rock. So happy to see him do this. Hopefully, come May, there's another Hendo dance awaiting  ;D
