It's in the big games where you really start to notice how important of a leader he really is. Since Fab got injured who for me is the best midfielder in the world, Hendo has really stepped up what a leader and what a captain.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
The man has had a magnificent month, so relieved that Klopp has said he is okay.
Great moment with the away fans tonight when he was subbed.
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites. Fact.
Hendo and Gini were absolutely outstanding tonight. Trent and Bobby will deservedly get most of the headlines, but our midfield performance was something else.
Did we watch the same game? If that had been a classical concert, Jordan was the conductor, principal soloist, and bartender during the interval. Gini, in comparison, played the triangle at the back of the orchestra.
I'm a knob
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.66]