Just started it mate. It's good so far, I know it's probably not needed for Forbidden West but feel like I'm not ready unless I've clocked it.



Yeah, I get that mate and as far as I'm aware you're correct in that it has no bearing on, or characters which carry over into Forbidden West. It's a nice little story though and gives a bit more lore in a sense about the Banuk and A.Is. Couple of nice side quests too. I really enjoyed my time with Frozen Wilds.