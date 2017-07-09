I enjoyed the first game and thought its story, lore and world ideas original and captivating. The graphics, especially of the landscapes were stunning. What let it down for me a bit was some of the gameplay mechanics like the fact that upgrading weapons and armour was pointless after a while and that it was too easy to take down huge monsters and entire bandit camps by hiding and sniping. It also suffered from a lack of variety of side quests, something that I find with lots of open world games. The Eurogamer review I read suggested that these issues remain with the Forbidden West so I might wait until its on sale before shelling out . Would love to hear what it's like from someone on here when they've put a bit of a shift in on it.



Exactly the problem I had with it. Didn't really care much for the side characters or quests, but then again, I rarely do in other similar games either. It felt like the game became really unbalanced past a certain point. Some of the progression system became pointless, under-utilized, or just redundant because the game just didn't seem to be designed well enough to make use of them. Once you got the sharp-shooter arrows, you could basically just cheese most of the dino bots, including the big T-Rex one. Just target the fuel tanks on every one of them with those arrows. No need for tactics or the other weapons that were supposed to be used in a enemy specific tactical sense, or were, at least early on.Hopefully this new one fixes these things, or at least makes them more engaging.