Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
January 27, 2021, 05:05:42 pm
I really enjoyed the art design in horizon. Thank you Mike, RIP
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
January 29, 2021, 03:42:03 pm
Nice to see this thread bumped. One of my favourite games of this generation, and to date my only PS4 platinum. I had an immense amount of fun with this, loved the story, Aloy's character and the setting.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
January 30, 2021, 01:43:29 am
Quote from: Judge Redd on January 29, 2021, 03:42:03 pm
Nice to see this thread bumped. One of my favourite games of this generation, and to date my only PS4 platinum. I had an immense amount of fun with this, loved the story, Aloy's character and the setting.

By this, do you mean trophy?  Christ.  I was looking at them the other day and I've only got about three more that I can preview - the rest are all hidden trophies ;D

Think I'm about 35% through the main story.  Been to Daytower and Meridian, and I can't really do anything story-wise but open up some new-to-me areas in the north of the map.

Actually having a few days off it, as I was feeling a bit burned out by it - between a quiet new year, Covid, work being quiet, and there being nowhere to go in the evenings, I think I'd played about 25 days straight.  Only an hour or so, but I was starting to feel like it was where I was most focused so a few days in the real world is good for me ;D  Tomorrow night, I reckon...
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
January 30, 2021, 07:55:11 am
Yep, my one and only platinum trophy. I don't have a lot of time to game these days (job, kids etc.) so usually I don't have the time or the will to sink the effort into going after a platinum. Had so much fun in H:ZD though that it didn't seem like a chore... except the Hunting Ground that's supposed to be a test of stealth, and is nothing of the sort  ??? ???
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
January 30, 2021, 08:11:01 pm
My only platinum is on Spyro ;D
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 28, 2021, 04:57:45 am
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 28, 2021, 08:54:57 am
Graphically that's really impressive. They've made everything a lot more dense like the foliage. Much higher LOD. In terms of gameplay it just seems like an evolution of the first which is great for me as I really enjoyed that aspect of HZD. I already thought there was a good bit of variety in approaching enemies and how to take them down differently and they've added a grappling hook which will give you more options along with a glider.

I was actually intrigued with the story (not the characters so much) in the first as well as the world Guerilla had built so I'm interested to see where that goes.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 28, 2021, 09:34:31 am
It looks gorgeous. I really need to play the first one before this comes out!
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 28, 2021, 09:50:16 am
Looks awesome that, can't wait.

I take it there's still no release date?
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 28, 2021, 12:09:32 pm
One thing Im not a fan of is the constant lighting around Aloy. Shes lit completely independently from her surroundings, even when I shadows. Looks so odd, like shes in front of a green screen. 

Apart from that (and the overall cartoony aesthetic theyre going for this time), it looks great.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 29, 2021, 05:07:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 28, 2021, 09:34:31 am
It looks gorgeous. I really need to play the first one before this comes out!

It's a fantastic game mate. Interesting story, beautiful open world and one of the best protagonists in any open world game in my opinion.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
May 29, 2021, 01:35:31 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 28, 2021, 12:09:32 pm
One thing Im not a fan of is the constant lighting around Aloy. Shes lit completely independently from her surroundings, even when I shadows. Looks so odd, like shes in front of a green screen. 

Apart from that (and the overall cartoony aesthetic theyre going for this time), it looks great.

Noticed that myself, especially on the hair.

May be a way of making sure shes always able to be seen by the player though.

Play a game like Hood for example and you cant see a fucking thing when youre hiding in the bushes so its tough to judge what way youre facing ect.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
December 17, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Giving this a bump as Ive finally gotten round to playing it having downloaded it for free a few months back.

Absolutely fantastic game, shades of Zelda Breath of the Wild in terms of the story but obviously a touch less fantasy about it. Really really enjoying it, Ive just got to the point where Aloy is told that she is a seeker, the cutscene at the end of the proving took me by surprise to say the least.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
December 17, 2021, 04:35:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 17, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Giving this a bump as Ive finally gotten round to playing it having downloaded it for free a few months back.

Absolutely fantastic game, shades of Zelda Breath of the Wild in terms of the story but obviously a touch less fantasy about it. Really really enjoying it, Ive just got to the point where Aloy is told that she is a seeker, the cutscene at the end of the proving took me by surprise to say the least.
It's incredible.  I only played it during the first lockdown and couldn't get over how much I loved it.  The sequel is going to be absolutely unreal.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
December 21, 2021, 10:59:26 pm
Horizon Forbidden West, 95gb download on PS5 without the day one patch.

Going to be a massive game that!
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 13, 2022, 03:50:56 am
Five more days until we are in the Forbidden West; I noted the game has already been downloaded to my Playstation on Friday. Press reviews are released tomorrow.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 13, 2022, 05:29:23 pm
I'm sad it's PlayStation only, would love to play that on release. Hope they bring it to PC faster than the original! Interested to see what they do with the story, seems unlikely to match the gravity of the first one.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 13, 2022, 07:01:40 pm
If the world is as big as the first (and it sounds like its bigger) then its gonna be a big time consumer!
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 14, 2022, 09:02:25 am
Reviews are out, currently sitting at an 88

A fair few reviews saying its a lot better and more alive than the first one, but then giving it a low score which I dont understand.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 14, 2022, 06:06:49 pm
This looks and sounds wonderful. I really need to play the first one though.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 14, 2022, 07:30:16 pm
I don't think the first one got a PS5 upgrade so I'm never gonna play it now

This new one seems good though

https://www.pushsquare.com/reviews/ps5/horizon-forbidden-west

Overall, Horizon Forbidden West is a huge improvement on its predecessor. The map is diverse and full of stunning sights; characters and conversations are so much better; and the already great gameplay is enhanced with new weapons, more options, and better melee. The story doesn't have quite the same element of surprise as the first game, but it still builds upon things with some daring twists of its own. Any minor quibbles we have melt away when the game's firing on all cylinders. It's a gorgeous, wildly fun action RPG, and there's nothing else quite like it.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 14, 2022, 07:55:36 pm
I enjoyed the first game and thought its story, lore and world ideas original and captivating. The graphics, especially of the landscapes were stunning. What let it down for me a bit was some of the gameplay mechanics like the fact that upgrading weapons and armour was pointless after a while and that it was too easy to take down huge monsters and entire bandit camps by hiding and sniping. It also suffered from a lack of variety of side quests, something that I find with lots of open world games. The Eurogamer review I read suggested that these issues remain with the Forbidden West so I might wait until its on sale before shelling out . Would love to hear what it's like from someone on here when they've put a bit of a shift in on it.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 14, 2022, 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 14, 2022, 07:30:16 pm
I don't think the first one got a PS5 upgrade so I'm never gonna play it now.

It got a 60fps upgrade, well worth a play.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 16, 2022, 02:00:21 am
Quote from: Disregarder on February 14, 2022, 07:55:36 pm
I enjoyed the first game and thought its story, lore and world ideas original and captivating. The graphics, especially of the landscapes were stunning. What let it down for me a bit was some of the gameplay mechanics like the fact that upgrading weapons and armour was pointless after a while and that it was too easy to take down huge monsters and entire bandit camps by hiding and sniping. It also suffered from a lack of variety of side quests, something that I find with lots of open world games. The Eurogamer review I read suggested that these issues remain with the Forbidden West so I might wait until its on sale before shelling out . Would love to hear what it's like from someone on here when they've put a bit of a shift in on it.
Exactly the problem I had with it. Didn't really care much for the side characters or quests, but then again, I rarely do in other similar games either. It felt like the game became really unbalanced past a certain point. Some of the progression system became pointless, under-utilized, or just redundant because the game just didn't seem to be designed well enough to make use of them. Once you got the sharp-shooter arrows, you could basically just cheese most of the dino bots, including the big T-Rex one. Just target the fuel tanks on every one of them with those arrows. No need for tactics or the other weapons that were supposed to be used in a enemy specific tactical sense, or were, at least early on.

Hopefully this new one fixes these things, or at least makes them more engaging.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 16, 2022, 11:36:34 am
I found the training ground areas pretty good for diversifying the combat with specific requirements against the monsters. But once you completed those and got that hunter lodge bomb-slinger thingy I was just blowing the fuck out of everything with it, using it 80% of the time because it was so strong and very satisfying. Despite that criticism I still think the ranged/projectile based combat, with the variety of different ammunition and element types, felt fresh and innovative compared to most games though.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 16, 2022, 12:37:19 pm
Maybe its just me but I always thought that was part of the fun. You could spend a good twenty minutes trying to take down a Thunderjaw at one point in the game, and then return later and absolutely batter it in about two. Or override it and get it to cause some havoc. This sort of open world game where you level up is always going to have that sort of thing. Had a playthrough of the Witcher 3 recently, went to try and do the Byways murder quest and got killed by a ghoul with one hit. Go back a bit later and slice them up quickly.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 16, 2022, 04:09:05 pm
Patch 1.04 just released
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 17, 2022, 01:40:59 pm
Cant wait to get on this after work tomorrow. Apart from the match got the weekend free so planning on smashing through as much as I can, especially side quests as read they are massively improved. Bought a PS5 specifically for this so hopefully lives up to expectations.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
February 17, 2022, 02:14:22 pm
So where would one get the cheapest PS4 disc version?
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Yesterday at 01:11:44 pm
Booked a day off for this game.

Postman couldn't get to the house due to snow.

FML
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 14, 2022, 06:06:49 pm
This looks and sounds wonderful. I really need to play the first one though.

Yup.  From everything that I've seen on the new one, it's very much a sequel in many respects.  For example, there are deffo a number of characters from Zero Dawn other than Aloy who you won't properly know if you jump straight into the second game.
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Yesterday at 07:26:01 pm
Playing through this now in preparation for Forbidden West. Took me a while to get into it mainly due to the combat not being great but love the exploring and foraging round the map. Heard the combat is much improved in the new one as well so looking forward to it
Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Today at 02:45:30 am
Been worth the wait outstanding.
