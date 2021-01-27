« previous next »
naYoRHa2b

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #200 on: January 27, 2021, 05:05:42 pm
I really enjoyed the art design in horizon. Thank you Mike, RIP
Judge Redd

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #201 on: January 29, 2021, 03:42:03 pm
Nice to see this thread bumped. One of my favourite games of this generation, and to date my only PS4 platinum. I had an immense amount of fun with this, loved the story, Aloy's character and the setting.
jackh

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #202 on: January 30, 2021, 01:43:29 am
Quote from: Judge Redd on January 29, 2021, 03:42:03 pm
Nice to see this thread bumped. One of my favourite games of this generation, and to date my only PS4 platinum. I had an immense amount of fun with this, loved the story, Aloy's character and the setting.

By this, do you mean trophy?  Christ.  I was looking at them the other day and I've only got about three more that I can preview - the rest are all hidden trophies ;D

Think I'm about 35% through the main story.  Been to Daytower and Meridian, and I can't really do anything story-wise but open up some new-to-me areas in the north of the map.

Actually having a few days off it, as I was feeling a bit burned out by it - between a quiet new year, Covid, work being quiet, and there being nowhere to go in the evenings, I think I'd played about 25 days straight.  Only an hour or so, but I was starting to feel like it was where I was most focused so a few days in the real world is good for me ;D  Tomorrow night, I reckon...
Judge Redd

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #203 on: January 30, 2021, 07:55:11 am
Yep, my one and only platinum trophy. I don't have a lot of time to game these days (job, kids etc.) so usually I don't have the time or the will to sink the effort into going after a platinum. Had so much fun in H:ZD though that it didn't seem like a chore... except the Hunting Ground that's supposed to be a test of stealth, and is nothing of the sort  ??? ???
jackh

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #204 on: January 30, 2021, 08:11:01 pm
My only platinum is on Spyro ;D
Garrus

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #205 on: May 28, 2021, 04:57:45 am
naYoRHa2b

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #206 on: May 28, 2021, 08:54:57 am
Graphically that's really impressive. They've made everything a lot more dense like the foliage. Much higher LOD. In terms of gameplay it just seems like an evolution of the first which is great for me as I really enjoyed that aspect of HZD. I already thought there was a good bit of variety in approaching enemies and how to take them down differently and they've added a grappling hook which will give you more options along with a glider.

I was actually intrigued with the story (not the characters so much) in the first as well as the world Guerilla had built so I'm interested to see where that goes.
AndyMuller

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #207 on: May 28, 2021, 09:34:31 am
It looks gorgeous. I really need to play the first one before this comes out!
El Lobo

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #208 on: May 28, 2021, 09:50:16 am
Looks awesome that, can't wait.

I take it there's still no release date?
IgorBobbins

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #209 on: May 28, 2021, 12:09:32 pm
One thing Im not a fan of is the constant lighting around Aloy. Shes lit completely independently from her surroundings, even when I shadows. Looks so odd, like shes in front of a green screen. 

Apart from that (and the overall cartoony aesthetic theyre going for this time), it looks great.
Darren G

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #210 on: May 29, 2021, 05:07:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 28, 2021, 09:34:31 am
It looks gorgeous. I really need to play the first one before this comes out!

It's a fantastic game mate. Interesting story, beautiful open world and one of the best protagonists in any open world game in my opinion.
J-Mc-

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #211 on: May 29, 2021, 01:35:31 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 28, 2021, 12:09:32 pm
One thing Im not a fan of is the constant lighting around Aloy. Shes lit completely independently from her surroundings, even when I shadows. Looks so odd, like shes in front of a green screen. 

Apart from that (and the overall cartoony aesthetic theyre going for this time), it looks great.

Noticed that myself, especially on the hair.

May be a way of making sure shes always able to be seen by the player though.

Play a game like Hood for example and you cant see a fucking thing when youre hiding in the bushes so its tough to judge what way youre facing ect.
Jm55

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #212 on: December 17, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Giving this a bump as Ive finally gotten round to playing it having downloaded it for free a few months back.

Absolutely fantastic game, shades of Zelda Breath of the Wild in terms of the story but obviously a touch less fantasy about it. Really really enjoying it, Ive just got to the point where Aloy is told that she is a seeker, the cutscene at the end of the proving took me by surprise to say the least.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #213 on: December 17, 2021, 04:35:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 17, 2021, 03:35:59 pm
Giving this a bump as Ive finally gotten round to playing it having downloaded it for free a few months back.

Absolutely fantastic game, shades of Zelda Breath of the Wild in terms of the story but obviously a touch less fantasy about it. Really really enjoying it, Ive just got to the point where Aloy is told that she is a seeker, the cutscene at the end of the proving took me by surprise to say the least.
It's incredible.  I only played it during the first lockdown and couldn't get over how much I loved it.  The sequel is going to be absolutely unreal.
J-Mc-

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #214 on: December 21, 2021, 10:59:26 pm
Horizon Forbidden West, 95gb download on PS5 without the day one patch.

Going to be a massive game that!
kopite321

Re: Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4,SIE)
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:50:56 am
Five more days until we are in the Forbidden West; I noted the game has already been downloaded to my Playstation on Friday. Press reviews are released tomorrow.
