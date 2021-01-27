Nice to see this thread bumped. One of my favourite games of this generation, and to date my only PS4 platinum. I had an immense amount of fun with this, loved the story, Aloy's character and the setting.



By this, do you mean trophy? Christ. I was looking at them the other day and I've only got about three more that I can preview - the rest are all hidden trophiesThink I'm about 35% through the main story. Been to Daytower and Meridian, and I can't really do anything story-wise but open up some new-to-me areas in the north of the map.Actually having a few days off it, as I was feeling a bit burned out by it - between a quiet new year, Covid, work being quiet, and there being nowhere to go in the evenings, I think I'd played about 25 days straight. Only an hour or so, but I was starting to feel like it was where I was most focused so a few days in the real world is good for meTomorrow night, I reckon...