What happened with the presentation, did they pull Mane aside from his Player of the Tournament trophy and make him miss the team trophy lift or something?



Nah, they did the medal ceremony on the pitch and had all the players and staff walk past the higher ups as it usually happens, then they were standing on a podium, while Infantino and what I would imagine was the boss of the African FA took the trophy that was already on the podium and walked to the stands with Senegal's captain. It looked weird, because Infantino and the other guy were both holding the trophy which is not that big. Then the went up some stairs where there were even more suits and what I believe was the head of state of Cameroon and it was kind of weird, because the captain went up there and didn't really know what to do, Infantino and the other guy talked to the suit in the stands and somehow the trophy ended up in the captain's hands and he had to walk all the way back down the stairs and onto the pitch to celebrate with the team. Completely weird stuff.