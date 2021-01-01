« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Offline Hazell

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
It was totally disgusting that typical of Infantino though. I'm so glad he refused to lift the trophy until back with his team.

Did he refuse it? Great stuff if so, that was awful from the suits, but no surprise there.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm »
Player of the Tournament  8)

Offline Samie

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 11:05:59 pm »
Offline rushyman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm »
Horrific presentation.

That sums up football now

Amd Mané wasnt there when they lifted it. Disaster of a tournament 
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 11:25:47 pm »
Even the trophy lift was an absolute shitshow.  Utter fukin embarrassing mess from start to finish.
Offline darragh85

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
glad that the shootout went the way it did. if mane missed and Salah scored and egypt ended up winning it would have been awful tough on Mane.

Senegal deserved it too. they were the better team. Egypt didnt offer much apart from set pieces. disappointed for salah but not a fan of that egypt team overall.
Offline Pistolero

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Enjoyed the final and the drama of the pens...didn't even mind the bizarre trophy shenanigans...shambolic but joyful .....hats off to Sadio...and commiserations to Mo.....now get back to Libpool toot sweet...we've got a league and 3 cups to chase!
Offline GreatEx

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
What happened with the presentation, did they pull Mane aside from his Player of the Tournament trophy and make him miss the team trophy lift or something?
Offline B0151?

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
As soon as Mané missed the pen my mind was made up for a winning team

Plus I didnt know Senegal had never won it. Defo the best outcome
Their coach Aliou Cissé actually missed the deciding pen for Senegal in the AFCON final 20 years ago too. As well as losing another final as coach with them in 2019. So it was actually pretty cool they won like this.
Offline stoa

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 12:10:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
What happened with the presentation, did they pull Mane aside from his Player of the Tournament trophy and make him miss the team trophy lift or something?

Nah, they did the medal ceremony on the pitch and had all the players and staff walk past the higher ups as it usually happens, then they were standing on a podium, while Infantino and what I would imagine was the boss of the African FA took the trophy that was already on the podium and walked to the stands with Senegal's captain. It looked weird, because Infantino and the other guy were both holding the trophy which is not that big. Then the went up some stairs where there were even more suits and what I believe was the head of state of Cameroon and it was kind of weird, because  the captain went up there and didn't really know what to do, Infantino and the other guy talked to the suit in the stands and somehow the trophy ended up in the captain's hands and he had to walk all the way back down the stairs and onto the pitch to celebrate with the team. Completely weird stuff.
Offline rushyman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 12:55:51 am »
I genuinely thought Rigobert Song had passed away 5/6 years ago. Id created it in my mind so much that I thought Id spoke about it on here in a thread

So much so to the point I thought Wikipedia had not updated his status. Then I looked up anything with him on camera/video and there he is sure enough

Its the complete opposite of the news of someones death. Im so joyful its hard to express
Offline GreatEx

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 03:47:07 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:10:39 am
Nah, they did the medal ceremony on the pitch and had all the players and staff walk past the higher ups as it usually happens, then they were standing on a podium, while Infantino and what I would imagine was the boss of the African FA took the trophy that was already on the podium and walked to the stands with Senegal's captain. It looked weird, because Infantino and the other guy were both holding the trophy which is not that big. Then the went up some stairs where there were even more suits and what I believe was the head of state of Cameroon and it was kind of weird, because  the captain went up there and didn't really know what to do, Infantino and the other guy talked to the suit in the stands and somehow the trophy ended up in the captain's hands and he had to walk all the way back down the stairs and onto the pitch to celebrate with the team. Completely weird stuff.

Haha, thanks for the details. I can picture it clearly.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 04:15:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:55:51 am
I genuinely thought Rigobert Song had passed away 5/6 years ago. Id created it in my mind so much that I thought Id spoke about it on here in a thread

So much so to the point I thought Wikipedia had not updated his status. Then I looked up anything with him on camera/video and there he is sure enough

Its the complete opposite of the news of someones death. Im so joyful its hard to express


:lmao

