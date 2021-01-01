Best/non-best is also hard to judge. In Istanbul, Gerrard was 5th, but we had some very good penalty takers before him.



But the one I always think of is Chelsea 2007. We had Zenden, Alonso, Gerrard, and Kuyt, and it was sealed. Fowler was subbed on in the 118th minute (I assume to take a penalty). You can probably argue that Fowler is our best penalty taker (and set for 5th), but you can also make a case for Gerrard (our regular taker) and Dirk (who's got a terrific record). The "best" is probably subjective in that case, but we were blessed there with good takers, so the order didn't matter as much.



For Egypt, they've already been winning shootouts (it didn't get to Salah in the semi-final, right?), so maybe they were confident in at least getting there. I do see Gerry's point though in that many shoutouts don't make it to the 10th kick at all, so having clearly one of the top takers (maybe the best) that late is always a risk. But if Egypt have good takers in general, it shouldn't have mattered that much (their keeper's good at saving them as well).