All Queiroz has done so far is park the bus. Its pretty dreadful football actually.



I get that has been written quiet a lot and it makes me laugh.Egypt were the better team against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan and deserved to win both games by higher margins if it weren't for sloppy finishing, they went out of the group stage in 2nd place with 6 points and two wins, compared to Senegal's 1 win and 2 draws in the group stage.Facing Ivory Coast, Morocco and Cameroon is far tougher than Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso (Fun fact: Egypt has more AFCON wins than both Cape Verde's and Equatorial Guinea's AFCON appearances combined). The first two games against Ivory Coast and Morocco, Egypt had more more shots and far higher xG that the opponents and again if it weren't for sloppy finishing, the games would have ended in the 90 minutes. That's despite having a less day's rest and travelling to a different city and on top of that the injuries with a make shift defense and center midfield and a backup goalie.The argument that Senegal played better reminds me of people saying England showed their true class after beating Ukraine the weakest team in last year's Euros Quarter finals. Senegal so far, haven't faced one single top 10 African team this tournament. Don't get me wrong, they are a good team and have amazing talents, but they haven't shown anything extraordinary.