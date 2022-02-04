« previous next »
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2400 on: February 4, 2022, 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  4, 2022, 10:18:59 am
Having seen all of two games I'm for Senegal too. At least they attacked with a bit of vim. Egypt were dreadful. That Egyptian goalie doesn't deserve a winner's medal. There's loads more rolling around from him to come I bet.

The tournament's been a good reminder for Mo though. Even the best player in the world can be made to look average to poor when Trent and Bobby and the rest aren't making the runs and the passes.

Yes, quality of players around, and tactics also matter, I suppose.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2401 on: February 4, 2022, 04:11:52 pm »
Hoping Egypt wins the final for Queiroz.

The guy revolutionized Iranian football and gave us the best World Cup campaign in group of death where we were a 1 v 1 miss in the last min away from eliminating Portugal and topping the group in 2018.

Not to mention the discipline he instilled in the team and got our players move to Europe that WC qualification is a complete given for us these days and no matter of stress like before.

Hes also a bit of a nut case which is always a benefit !
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2402 on: February 4, 2022, 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: elkun on February  4, 2022, 10:42:52 am
I think what Mo and his agent are asking is reasonable. Especially if you look at what other players earn at other clubs that don't mean as much to the club as Mo is to us.

Oil clubs funded by countries and clubs that bankrupt themselves don't count.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2403 on: February 4, 2022, 07:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on February  4, 2022, 01:54:41 pm
All Queiroz has done so far is park the bus. Its pretty dreadful football actually.
I get that has been written quiet a lot and it makes me laugh.

Egypt were the better team against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan and deserved to win both games by higher margins if it weren't for sloppy finishing, they went out of the group stage in 2nd place with 6 points and two wins, compared to Senegal's 1 win and 2 draws in the group stage.

Facing Ivory Coast, Morocco and Cameroon is far tougher than Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso (Fun fact: Egypt has more AFCON wins than both Cape Verde's and Equatorial Guinea's AFCON appearances combined). The first two games against Ivory Coast and Morocco, Egypt had more more shots and far higher xG that the opponents and again if it weren't for sloppy finishing, the games would have ended in the 90 minutes. That's despite having a less day's rest and travelling to a different city and on top of that the injuries with a make shift defense and center midfield and a backup goalie.

The argument that Senegal played better reminds me of people saying England showed their true class after beating Ukraine the weakest team in last year's Euros Quarter finals. Senegal so far, haven't faced one single top 10 African team this tournament. Don't get me wrong, they are a good team and have amazing talents, but they haven't shown anything extraordinary.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2404 on: February 4, 2022, 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on January 26, 2022, 07:45:16 pm
If they get the final theres no way theyre playing the Leicester game 4 days after being on a pitch in Cameroon



'Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back for Leicester clash after AFCON'

 :wave
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm »
.
The 3rd Place PlayOff - tonight with a 7pm kick off...


Burkina Faso vs Cameroon


Burkina Faso XI: Ouedraogo, Kabore, Yago, Tapsoba, S. Ouattara, Toure, Ouedraogo, A. Tapsoba, B. Traore, Sangare, D. Ouattara.  www.facebook.com/federationburkinabedefootball

Cameroon XI: Onana, Mbaizo, Moukoudi, Onguene, Oyongo, Gouet, J. Onana, Kunde, Ganago, Bahoken, Bassagog.  https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie



Burkina Faso [1] - 0 Cameroon; Yago goal on 24' - https://streamja.com/JGoPX & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1490045159819644932

Burkina Faso [2] - 0 Cameroon; Onana A. own goal on 45' - https://streamja.com/G2ZaG & https://twitter.com/FootbaIlForYou/status/1490049771297402881



The match is live on UK TV on... Sky Sports Premier League - www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4239368/burkina-faso-vs-cameroon

60+ stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)



Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm »
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm
Fair play to Al Ahly - without 6 of their first team players for the Club World Cup - due to them playing for Egypt in the 2021 AFCON (quality organisation, FIFA!) - beat Monterrey 1-0

Hope they go on and win it now. ;)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm »
I don't know who I want to win it with both Senegal and Egypt in the final. I was creeping towards Sadio as he is invariably in Mo's shadow and it would be nice to see him step out of it for once. But I would be just as happy for Mo as well.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm
Hope they go on and win it now. ;)

I see what you did there - and completely agree! ;D



Burkina Faso [1] - 0 Cameroon; Yago goal on 24' - https://streamja.com/JGoPX & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1490045159819644932

Burkina Faso [2] - 0 Cameroon; Onana A. own goal on 45' - https://streamja.com/G2ZaG & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1490050763208511499

Burkina Faso [3] - 0 Cameroon; Djibril Ouattara goal on 49' - https://streamja.com/O4nZb & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1490060040010612738

Burkina Faso 3 - [1] Cameroon; Bahoken goal on 71' - https://streamja.com/6KBN1

Burkina Faso 3 - [2] Cameroon; Aboubakar goal on 85' - https://streamja.com/VkZOe

Burkina Faso 3 - [3] Cameroon; Aboubakar goal on 87' - https://streamja.com/yQ3d9


Burkina Faso 3 - 3 Cameroon (after 90 minutes) : Penalty shootout (3-5) - https://streamja.com/Xqaoo & https://juststream.live/SorrowsTritenessCystitis

Cameroon win the 3rd Place PlayOff.


Match Highlights: https://viewsb.com/uj4j8db0ysmo.html

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 08:44:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm
Fair play to Al Ahly - without 6 of their first team players for the Club World Cup - due to them playing for Egypt in the 2021 AFCON (quality organisation, FIFA!) - beat Monterrey 1-0


When are Chelsea at the CWC?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 08:47:07 pm »
3-3.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
Bloody hell, BF 3 nil up after 50 mins and end up losing on pens!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
Bloody hell, BF 3 nil up after 50 mins and end up losing on pens!

You just don't see that sort of thing happen in top level football.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
It was a cool game, hope the final is as well tomorrow.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
You just don't see that sort of thing happen in top level football.

;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
You just don't see that sort of thing happen in top level football.
;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:44:44 pm
When are Chelsea at the CWC?

Chelsea's first match in the Club World Cup is on Wednesday 9th February vs the winners of the 'Al Hilal vs Al Jazira' game:-

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/fifa-club-world-cup : www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/clubworldcup/uae2021 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_FIFA_Club_World_Cup
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm »
.
The Final...




^ from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Knockout_stage



Egypt vs Senegal : Sunday 6th February - with a 7pm kick off.


Egypt XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/EFA

Senegal XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal



The Final is live on UK TV on BBC 3, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

The Final being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4239369/senegal-vs-egypt/


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.



Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, in-game comms, news and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations



Match Highlights:-

CAF TV official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf

Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f

BBC Highlights - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa & www.youtube.com/c/BBCSport/videos & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.soccercatch.com : https://highlightsfootball.net : https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations





^ from https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1489358625160282114
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
You just don't see that sort of thing happen in top level football.

😂
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 02:23:45 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
You just don't see that sort of thing happen in top level football.
:D :D :D
