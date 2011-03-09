« previous next »
Online thaddeus

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm »
Did anyone predict this final beforehand?  Egypt have done remarkably well and look to have been well coached in stifling the opposition (whilst having a couple of match winners including a very notable superstar!)

I think Senegal will win it having been runners up last time around.  Like us in the CL, they're going to go in there, do a job and leave with the trophy.

I wouldn't have minded Mane and Salah being on the same plane back to the UK as Keita but if they're going to be stuck there then I'd much rather them play another final than go out in the semis or be forced into a 3rd/4th play-off.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 12:06:06 am »
Any ManU players in this final?
Offline 4pool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 12:18:24 am »
I just hope whichever side wins the Cup, they do it in 90 minutes.
Offline deano2727

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 12:25:11 am »
Think I'd prefer Egypt and Mo to win, as it would surely give him a chance of winning Balon D'or.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Watching and supporting one of our own, come on Mo
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
It's like asking someone to pick one of his kids. I'm on the fence.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 01:15:47 am »
My moneys on Sadio.

Both big game players though. Senegals pretty good though, good cb's and a goalie decent running in midfield and some scoring at least on paper.

Hat trick for both and some orbit job penalty loser by anyone else.

Offline jckliew

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:24:54 am »
Damn! Thought both would be back earlier.
Offline Red Being

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 03:20:50 am »
Egypt are playing absolute dross and they'll probably win the thing on pens. This tourney has been dross, hasn't it?
Offline farawayred

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 05:14:49 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:24:54 am
Damn! Thought both would be back earlier.
Couldn't both teams agree to send each of their best players back to even the playing field?  ;D
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 05:57:56 am »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 03:20:50 am
Egypt are playing absolute dross and they'll probably win the thing on pens. This tourney has been dross, hasn't it?
Must have missed Senegal playing Bielsa ball.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 06:03:42 am »
Probably prefer Senegal to win, but I don't really care. I know the tournament matters to an entire continent but unfortunately for most people outside of Africa people will likely only remember it in a years time for being the tournament where the final whistle was blown after 85 minutes.
Offline Alan_X

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 07:24:05 am »
Senegal for me. The boost in Sadio's confidence could be a catalyst for our season and I don't think they've ever one it. But happy for either of them.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 07:54:08 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:24:05 am
Senegal for me. The boost in Sadio's confidence could be a catalyst for our season and I don't think they've ever one it. But happy for either of them.

This is how I feel. And yeah, Senegal have never won it.

Will be a hard watch (mainly because of the standard!) but still hard to really get behind one side compared to if just one of them had made the final.
Online Crimson

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 08:00:06 am »
The most important question is, will we now hear the crowd or are Senegal fans of the vuvuzela?
Online rob1966

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Senegal for me. Used to know a fella from Senegal and he will be absolutely bouncing so be made up for him to see them win it.
Offline El Lobo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:19:15 am »
Can they not just high jump it and share the win?
Online calvin

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:25:22 am »
Sadio for me. He's had a tough year and Senegal has never won it. But it's a win-win. Would be delighted for Mo too..
Offline jlb

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 08:27:28 am »
So how long do we think that whichever one of Sadio or Mo wins will take to return to Liverpool? The winning country will be in party mode and they'll naturally want to celebrate their hero.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 08:31:08 am »
Much that I love Mo and he is Egypt's captain, I wouldn't mind Senegal as they've never won it (runners-up twice). I'm pretty sure Sadio would end up building 4 schools, 3 hospitals and probably a Uni if he wins.

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 09:50:24 am »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 03:20:50 am
Egypt are playing absolute dross and they'll probably win the thing on pens. This tourney has been dross, hasn't it?

Has there ever been an exciting AFCON ?
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Its now very funny looking back at Aboubakars comments which said that Salah isnt special and hasnt done much.

I agree. Salah even didnt bother taking the penalty  ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 10:18:59 am »
Having seen all of two games I'm for Senegal too. At least they attacked with a bit of vim. Egypt were dreadful. That Egyptian goalie doesn't deserve a winner's medal. There's loads more rolling around from him to come I bet.

The tournament's been a good reminder for Mo though. Even the best player in the world can be made to look average to poor when Trent and Bobby and the rest aren't making the runs and the passes.
Online rob1966

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 10:27:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:18:59 am
Having seen all of two games I'm for Senegal too. At least they attacked with a bit of vim. Egypt were dreadful. That Egyptian goalie doesn't deserve a winner's medal. There's loads more rolling around from him to come I bet.

The tournament's been a good reminder for Mo though. Even the best player in the world can be made to look average to poor when Trent and Bobby and the rest aren't making the runs and the passes.

Something his agent needs to take on board, as do the "pay him what he wants brigade". Its a team game and the best players only ever really flourish when the team is functioning to its full ability.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 10:30:31 am »
Going for Egypt purely because Senegal's coach is a bit of a dick
Offline elkun

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:04 am
Something his agent needs to take on board, as do the "pay him what he wants brigade". Its a team game and the best players only ever really flourish when the team is functioning to its full ability.
I think what Mo and his agent are asking is reasonable. Especially if you look at what other players earn at other clubs that don't mean as much to the club as Mo is to us.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
I'm backing whichever one signs a new contract ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 10:51:24 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
Egypt had to deal with injuries to two goal keepers, their starting center back pairing, their right back, left back and holding mid during the tournament. Hardly were going to play free flowing football with that number of injuries, on top of that, they had to go through the toughest route to the final.

Mo must have felt right at home with such an injury crisis ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
Egypt for me. Few of my Relatives are from there so always had a soft spot going back to WC90(My relatives also had a cousin playing in that tournament)
Offline BoRed

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 10:57:23 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 10:46:01 am
I'm backing whichever one signs a new contract ;D

And in the World Cup qualifying the one who is leaving in the summer. ;)
Offline Mister men

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Could care less who wins to be honest just want both men back fit and healthy. The football has been absolute toilet though.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:05 am
Could care less who wins to be honest just want both men back fit and healthy. The football has been absolute toilet though.
So you do care a little bit then?
Offline scatman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:51:24 am
Mo must have felt right at home with such an injury crisis ;D
its quite an achievement for them to have got to teh final with the majority of their squad injured. Now their coaching staff is banned from the final too :D it's why they've lacked any fluency in their games
Offline newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm »
Egypt for this, Senegal for the WC spot
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 12:14:25 pm »
I believe one of the reason Senegal has done so well was that Mane has passed on what he learned from Klopp to his team mates. Maybe for Salah too to a limited extent because Carlos Queiroz is a dick.
Online redgriffin73

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 12:17:15 pm »
Jurgen has apparently said both players would in theory be available for Leicester, but the winner would join celebrations in his home country first so would be less likely.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1489533718482071554

(He explains more in a further tweet in the thread)
Online thaddeus

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 01:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:50:24 am
Has there ever been an exciting AFCON ?
You could say the same about the Euros and most World Cups.  Without some interest in the tournament - wanting England to win (or lose) - the games aren't generally very entertaining.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 01:54:41 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:14:25 pm
I believe one of the reason Senegal has done so well was that Mane has passed on what he learned from Klopp to his team mates. Maybe for Salah too to a limited extent because Carlos Queiroz is a dick.

All Queiroz has done so far is park the bus. Its pretty dreadful football actually.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:36:22 am
Watching and supporting one of our own, come on Mo


You mean wanting one of ours to lose?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:24:54 am
Damn! Thought both would be back earlier.


Really don't mind, happy to put their own personal ambitions before us at the moment. We've done OK without them and (especially with Diaz, Elliot and Keita) we've got numbers for this next week.
