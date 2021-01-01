« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

thaddeus

Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm
Did anyone predict this final beforehand?  Egypt have done remarkably well and look to have been well coached in stifling the opposition (whilst having a couple of match winners including a very notable superstar!)

I think Senegal will win it having been runners up last time around.  Like us in the CL, they're going to go in there, do a job and leave with the trophy.

I wouldn't have minded Mane and Salah being on the same plane back to the UK as Keita but if they're going to be stuck there then I'd much rather them play another final than go out in the semis or be forced into a 3rd/4th play-off.
King Kenny 7

Reply #2361 on: Today at 12:06:06 am
Any ManU players in this final?
4pool

Reply #2362 on: Today at 12:18:24 am
I just hope whichever side wins the Cup, they do it in 90 minutes.
deano2727

Reply #2363 on: Today at 12:25:11 am
Think I'd prefer Egypt and Mo to win, as it would surely give him a chance of winning Balon D'or.
A-Bomb

Reply #2364 on: Today at 12:36:22 am
Watching and supporting one of our own, come on Mo
MonsLibpool

Reply #2365 on: Today at 12:57:35 am
It's like asking someone to pick one of his kids. I'm on the fence.
Bobinhood

Reply #2366 on: Today at 01:15:47 am
My moneys on Sadio.

Both big game players though. Senegals pretty good though, good cb's and a goalie decent running in midfield and some scoring at least on paper.

Hat trick for both and some orbit job penalty loser by anyone else.

jckliew

Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:24:54 am
Damn! Thought both would be back earlier.
Red Being

Reply #2368 on: Today at 03:20:50 am
Egypt are playing absolute dross and they'll probably win the thing on pens. This tourney has been dross, hasn't it?
