Did anyone predict this final beforehand? Egypt have done remarkably well and look to have been well coached in stifling the opposition (whilst having a couple of match winners including a very notable superstar!)



I think Senegal will win it having been runners up last time around. Like us in the CL, they're going to go in there, do a job and leave with the trophy.



I wouldn't have minded Mane and Salah being on the same plane back to the UK as Keita but if they're going to be stuck there then I'd much rather them play another final than go out in the semis or be forced into a 3rd/4th play-off.