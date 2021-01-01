« previous next »
Egypt seem allergic to passing the ball forward
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:43:02 pm
Christ, Mo is going to be shattered when he returns. If they make the final it'll probably go to extra time too.

yeah its worked out really badly for us
Mo just gave him ten times more shit in 30 seconds than the manager did all game, didnt have the balls to do anything there though.

Ref isnt doing any favours for those saying the officials have been very bias towards Cameroon.
I like this team talk from Salah!!

"Pass me the ball assholes. Pass me the ball!"
Mo player Manager now by the look of it
I need a working link please!!

Mine just died.
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 08:55:13 pm
This has been such a poor game of football, and the pitch is horrendous.

On the Sky Sports coverage the co-commentator (who's come out with a number of clangers) said the pitch was "perfect". No idea what game he's at...
ah yes. Also misidentifying players, not seeing the tackle on mo, not seeing the onside header and missing that thunderbastard hitting the post
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:58:39 pm
I need a working link please!!

Mine just died.

Wish mine would die.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:50:02 pm
This ref has a wild ego.

Given the quality of the footy and the state of the pitch, I think the ref is definitely the best thing going here. Pure entertainment value. Extra time is gonna be great.
This fella is the African Mike Dean
This is putrid
