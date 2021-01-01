Salah going to extra time three times in a week All that to very possibly have the honour of playing Burkina Faso in a 3rd place match
To be fair though its a very different 120 mins to what it would be in an English game Theyve been waking about since 30th minute
of the first game of the tournament.
one of the Cameroon players needs to tell the ref to go straight to pens.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Been watching since the 75th minute. This is just dire stuff, was it full throttle up until that point? Cant see a reason theyd all look this shattered otherwise
Theres a man free there but no trezeguet blasts it Prick
The asshole has just handed another Egyptian staffer a yellowwtf is wrong with him
That goalkeepers pain threshold is toddler esque
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]