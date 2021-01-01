« previous next »
Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 71055 times)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
Egypt are living dangerously..
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 08:33:52 pm »
Stretchers are back on 
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 08:36:33 pm »
Why would you not get it into Salah and get around him

Does Quiroz live on planet Earth ?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
the walking pace of this game is ... exhilarating
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 08:39:29 pm »
This is so, so, so bad.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm »
all you have to do to get your opponent booked is ask the ref  :butt
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 08:40:41 pm »
Salah going to extra time three times in a week :P :P

All that to very possibly have the honour of playing Burkina Faso in a 3rd place match  ::)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:40:41 pm
Salah going to extra time three times in a week :P :P

All that to very possibly have the honour of playing Burkina Faso in a 3rd place match  ::)

To be fair though its a very different 120 mins to what it would be in an English game

Theyve been waking about since 30th minute
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 08:43:02 pm »
Christ, Mo is going to be shattered when he returns. If they make the final it'll probably go to extra time too.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:42:00 pm
To be fair though its a very different 120 mins to what it would be in an English game

Theyve been waking about since 30th minute


of the first game of the tournament.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:16 pm

of the first game of the tournament.

So true
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 08:45:38 pm »
one of the Cameroon players needs to tell the ref to go straight to pens.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 08:47:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:45:38 pm
one of the Cameroon players needs to tell the ref to go straight to pens.

Last night
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 08:48:30 pm »
egypt aren't good enough to go toe-to-toe with the west african teams, they are playing the right way. Stubborn, defending hard and on the counter. It's tournament football to a tee.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
RED CARD! for the manager.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm »
Something happened

Fuck
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
hahahahahahahahahahaahahhahahahahahahahahahah
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm »
Something definitely occurred there:
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm »
This ref has a wild ego.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 08:50:37 pm »
Been watching since the 75th minute. This is just dire stuff, was it full throttle up until that point? Cant see a reason theyd all look this shattered otherwise
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm »

Carlos Queiroz (manager) red card against Cameroon 90' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fc3fb4757ce

This ref has a lot of form for this type of thing. Been one-way with most of his decisions - to the surprise of nobody.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 08:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Been watching since the 75th minute. This is just dire stuff, was it full throttle up until that point? Cant see a reason theyd all look this shattered otherwise

Yes between minutes 55-65. maybe.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 08:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Been watching since the 75th minute. This is just dire stuff, was it full throttle up until that point? Cant see a reason theyd all look this shattered otherwise
It's been dog shit since half time, I can tell you that for free
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 08:51:33 pm »
That was.....weird

Egyptian coach went spare
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Been watching since the 75th minute. This is just dire stuff, was it full throttle up until that point? Cant see a reason theyd all look this shattered otherwise
Cameroon were dominant first half and just came out flat second half, Egypt just playing conservative, defending the spaces and trying to counter. Basically shit game
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 08:52:37 pm »
Theres a man free there but no trezeguet blasts it

Prick
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 08:52:47 pm »
Man, this ref is a homer. Terrible.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
Just randomly waving his card about now.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 08:53:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:52:37 pm
Theres a man free there but no trezeguet blasts it

Prick

:lmao

ME HERRRRO!!!!! ME!!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm »
The asshole has just handed another Egyptian staffer a yellow

wtf is wrong with him
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 08:53:46 pm »
Hope Senagal win this. If it wasn't for Salah, I'd want Cameron is to win this semi final. Egypt bore me to death.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 08:53:59 pm »
State of that pitch, looks like the Grand National has just been run on it
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 08:54:00 pm »
Referees a lunatic
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 08:54:18 pm »
send the head in Mo!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 08:54:41 pm »
Sky start showing highlights right when the ref and Mo are having a shouting match.
We'll probably find out at the start of extra time that Mo's gotten a red card or something.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 08:55:08 pm »
Missed the first 15 minutes of the second half, just seen that Salah chance...  :butt
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 08:55:13 pm »
This has been such a poor game of football, and the pitch is horrendous.

On the Sky Sports coverage the co-commentator (who's come out with a number of clangers) said the pitch was "perfect". No idea what game he's at...
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 08:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:53:44 pm
The asshole has just handed another Egyptian staffer a yellow

wtf is wrong with him
They want Cameroon to win the tournament because apparently they've been good hosts (ie to cover up for the deaths of those poor civilians and the civil war) and to make Eto'o look good.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 08:55:36 pm »
Refs on spice
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2119 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:29:13 pm
That goalkeepers pain threshold is toddler esque

I suspect we ain't seen nothing yet.
