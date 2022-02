.

Looks like Egypt will have 22 year old 3rd choice goalkeeper Mohammed Sobhy playing tonight (who has only made 29 appearances so far in his career). Good luck to him.Plus the awful Bakary Gassama will be refereeing the match tonight - 'a well known and longstanding magnate for corruption' - as many observers have put it over the years...This despite Egypt's official request to have someone else referee the match...':-Egypt also had 'A "drone" appears in the training of the Egyptian national team, and Queiroz stopped the training session' - https://twitter.com/FilGoal/status/1488941739171880961 (with video)A Cameroon official later said it was for 'security purposes' - https://twitter.com/AfricaFactsZone/status/1488961277296877572 'As soon as Egypt paused training, the drone is seen on video leaving' - https://twitter.com/PharaohsXI/status/1489259031956889607