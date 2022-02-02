It seems Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar is a bit of a Shania Twain fan.



He doesnt impress me much, Aboubakar told French outlet RFI when asked about Mohamed Salah.



"I say it clearly because Im an honest person and I have my way of seeing things."



If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesnt impress me much. Hes a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, hes doing good stuff in the Premier League because hes been in a team thats been there for years. Hes a good player but not at the level of someone like Mbappe.