Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 69565 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 09:06:46 pm »
COME ON!!!!
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
In the final before the game start's Mo and Sadio will walk off the pitch together and leave it 10 v 10.  ;D

Not a chance!
Offline proudred

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 pm »
Referee was good imo better than some Epl ref these days.
Offline wampa1

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 09:48:22 pm »
Mane joint top Sengal scorer with Henri Camera.
Offline Schmarn

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »

When do we think Mo and Sadio will be available for selection for us assuming they play in the final or 3rd place game? Burnley on Feb 13? Or does Klopp given them extra time off till the Inter away leg? Cant see them playing Leicester on Feb 10.
Offline Statto Red

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
Seeing as Arsenal got Partey flown in from the ACON to come on as sub against us in the cup, 2 days after Partey was playing for Ghana, then Burnley is the match Mo & Mane will be back.
Offline Nick110581

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
When do we think Mo and Sadio will be available for selection for us assuming they play in the final or 3rd place game? Burnley on Feb 13? Or does Klopp given them extra time off till the Inter away leg? Cant see them playing Leicester on Feb 10.

Burnley as need them for Inter away.
Offline BoRed

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm »
They'll both be at least on the bench for Leicester.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Seeing as Arsenal got Partey flown in from the ACON to come on as sub against us in the cup, 2 days after Partey was playing for Ghana, then Burnley is the match Mo & Mane will be back.


Flying Partey back was a bit of an own goal though. ;D
Online SamLad

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm

Flying Partey back was a bit of an own goal though. ;D
yeah, maybe another example would have worked better.  :)
Offline mallin9

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 12:41:35 am »
Thanks Jason
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
The penalty originally awarded in the Senegal game was beyond description.
Offline lamonti

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:55:03 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:42:43 am
The penalty originally awarded in the Senegal game was beyond description.

It was crackers... I know the keeper got a tiny touch on the ball after Kouyate headed it but it's so dangerous what he did, ended up taking himself out of the game. Very difficult call to make. I think ref was right the first time to give it, but I honestly have no idea what the rules suggest in that circumstance.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
It seems Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar is a bit of a Shania Twain fan.

He doesnt impress me much, Aboubakar told French outlet RFI when asked about Mohamed Salah.

"I say it clearly because Im an honest person and I have my way of seeing things."

If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesnt impress me much. Hes a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, hes doing good stuff in the Premier League because hes been in a team thats been there for years. Hes a good player but not at the level of someone like Mbappe.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 03:52:40 pm »
I would actually like Egypt to lose which most likely the fix is in anyway, just because i would rather they not play each other.
Offline Elzar

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:52:40 pm
I would actually like Egypt to lose which most likely the fix is in anyway, just because i would rather they not play each other.

I want them to play each other. One wins this and the other wins the world cup play off coming up.

Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 04:17:21 pm »
.
Looks like Egypt will have 22 year old 3rd choice goalkeeper Mohammed Sobhy playing tonight (who has only made 29 appearances so far in his career). Good luck to him.


Plus the awful Bakary Gassama will be refereeing the match tonight - 'a well known and longstanding magnate for corruption' - as many observers have put it over the years...

This despite Egypt's official request to have someone else referee the match...


'EFA officially protest against CAF selection for Cameroon game referee':-

www.kingfut.com/2022/02/02/efa-protest-against-gassama-selection

& https://standard.gm/gambia-sports/caf-rejects-egypts-protest-against-gassama-gambia-referee



Egypt also had 'A "drone" appears in the training of the Egyptian national team, and Queiroz stopped the training session' - https://twitter.com/FilGoal/status/1488941739171880961 (with video)

A Cameroon official later said it was for 'security purposes' - https://twitter.com/AfricaFactsZone/status/1488961277296877572

'As soon as Egypt paused training, the drone is seen on video leaving' - https://twitter.com/PharaohsXI/status/1489259031956889607

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:17:21 pm
.
Looks like Egypt will have 22 year old 3rd choice goalkeeper Mohammed Sobhy playing tonight (who has only made 29 appearances so far in his career). Good luck to him.


Plus the awful Bakary Gassama will be refereeing the match tonight - 'a well known and longstanding magnate for corruption' - as many observers have put it over the years...

This despite Egypt's official request to have someone else referee the match...


'EFA officially protest against CAF selection for Cameroon game referee':-

www.kingfut.com/2022/02/02/efa-protest-against-gassama-selection

& https://standard.gm/gambia-sports/caf-rejects-egypts-protest-against-gassama-gambia-referee



Egypt also had 'A "drone" appears in the training of the Egyptian national team, and Queiroz stopped the training session' - https://twitter.com/FilGoal/status/1488941739171880961 (with video)

A Cameroon official later said it was for 'security purposes' - https://twitter.com/AfricaFactsZone/status/1488961277296877572
Gabaski is slated to start in goalie.
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 04:58:44 pm »

^ nice one - I thought he had failed a fitness test (after the muscle injury in the last game) - but that is good news for Egypt if Gabaski plays :)
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
.
The 2nd Semi-Final - a 7pm kick off...


Cameroon vs Egypt


Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Ngadeu, Castelleto, Tolo; Gouet, Anguissa, Hongla; Ngamaleu, Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi. https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie

Egypt XI: Gabaski; Hamdy, Abdelmonem, Abdelwahed, Fetouh; Elneny, Fathy, El Soulia; Salah, Mostafa, Marmoush. https://twitter.com/EFA



The match is live on UK TV here: live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League.

The match is being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc), here: www.livesoccertv.com/match/4239367/cameroon-vs-egypt


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


'Working Streams':-

Spoiler
www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm & www.live7v.com/c/football/africa-cup-of-nations/03-02-2022/cameroon-vs-egypt/1 & https://matchtime.co/soccer-streams/cameroon-vs-egypt/9288 & https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/cameroon-egypt-live-stream/795383 & www.pawastreams.live/cameroon-vs-egypt/8572 & www.totalsportek.com/football/african-cup-of-nations-live-streams & https://daddylive.click & https://anonima.to/b/football & https://nizarstream.com/stream/10197
[close]



Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

Online 4pool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
So, should it be Sadio v Mo in the Final, do they swap shirts?  ;D
Online Golyo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 06:16:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:09:45 pm
So, should it be Sadio v Mo in the Final, do they swap shirts?  ;D
Before the ceremony no way they'll swap shirts.
Online rushyman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Couldve got a pen there
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm »

Cameroon header hitting the post on 18' - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1489318483527614469


GK Gabaski looked to be struggling a little with that groin injury from the last match

Offline scatman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 07:25:42 pm »
he just got taken out too and the ref didnt even give a free kick
Online disgraced cake

