African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 09:06:46 pm
COME ON!!!!
Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
In the final before the game start's Mo and Sadio will walk off the pitch together and leave it 10 v 10.  ;D

Not a chance!
Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 pm
Referee was good imo better than some Epl ref these days.
Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 09:48:22 pm
Mane joint top Sengal scorer with Henri Camera.
Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm

When do we think Mo and Sadio will be available for selection for us assuming they play in the final or 3rd place game? Burnley on Feb 13? Or does Klopp given them extra time off till the Inter away leg? Cant see them playing Leicester on Feb 10.
Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Seeing as Arsenal got Partey flown in from the ACON to come on as sub against us in the cup, 2 days after Partey was playing for Ghana, then Burnley is the match Mo & Mane will be back.
Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
When do we think Mo and Sadio will be available for selection for us assuming they play in the final or 3rd place game? Burnley on Feb 13? Or does Klopp given them extra time off till the Inter away leg? Cant see them playing Leicester on Feb 10.

Burnley as need them for Inter away.
Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm
They'll both be at least on the bench for Leicester.
Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Seeing as Arsenal got Partey flown in from the ACON to come on as sub against us in the cup, 2 days after Partey was playing for Ghana, then Burnley is the match Mo & Mane will be back.


Flying Partey back was a bit of an own goal though. ;D
Reply #2009 on: Today at 12:02:34 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm

Flying Partey back was a bit of an own goal though. ;D
yeah, maybe another example would have worked better.  :)
Reply #2010 on: Today at 12:41:35 am
Thanks Jason
Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:42:43 am
The penalty originally awarded in the Senegal game was beyond description.
Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:55:03 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:42:43 am
The penalty originally awarded in the Senegal game was beyond description.

It was crackers... I know the keeper got a tiny touch on the ball after Kouyate headed it but it's so dangerous what he did, ended up taking himself out of the game. Very difficult call to make. I think ref was right the first time to give it, but I honestly have no idea what the rules suggest in that circumstance.
