In the final before the game start's Mo and Sadio will walk off the pitch together and leave it 10 v 10.
When do we think Mo and Sadio will be available for selection for us assuming they play in the final or 3rd place game? Burnley on Feb 13? Or does Klopp given them extra time off till the Inter away leg? Cant see them playing Leicester on Feb 10.
Seeing as Arsenal got Partey flown in from the ACON to come on as sub against us in the cup, 2 days after Partey was playing for Ghana, then Burnley is the match Mo & Mane will be back.
Flying Partey back was a bit of an own goal though.
The penalty originally awarded in the Senegal game was beyond description.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.82]