African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

mobydick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1920 on: Today at 07:53:39 pm
No way.
TepidT2O

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1921 on: Today at 07:54:14 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:53:32 pm
That's not a penalty.
Nope. Whats he supposed to do? Cut his arms off?

Will be overturned surely
4pool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1922 on: Today at 07:54:45 pm
No pen. Corner to Senegal.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1923 on: Today at 07:55:10 pm
Personally I'd give that. He turned his body (elbow) into the ball to avoid getting hit in the stomach. Should have taken the hit like a man.
4pool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1924 on: Today at 07:55:31 pm
HT

0-0
Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1925 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm
At least the ref is getting the decisions right eventually.
PoetryInMotion

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1926 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:54:14 pm
Nope. Whats he supposed to do? Cut his arms off?

Will be overturned surely

Yes, overturned. The funny thing was ref gave a yellow card as well for that and had to rescind that.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1927 on: Today at 07:56:47 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 07:52:43 pm
So what? The keeper punches the ball before colliding with the attacker.

So if it was outfield and a player got the touch on the ball but the other player then wipes hi out,not a free kick ?
jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1928 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm
They could probably wipe out Sadio and it still wont be a penalty. The second one wasnt but they were lucky with the first decision.
TepidT2O

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1929 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:55:54 pm
Yes, overturned. The funny thing was ref gave a yellow card as well for that and had to rescind that.
Yes. Mind you, this is what VAR was for. A clear error but understandable when seen at speed. It cleared up the error

abs-ibs

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1930 on: Today at 07:57:40 pm
Fair play to the ref. Overturned the right decisions
Scottymuser

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1931 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:41:10 pm
Just because you got the ball doesn't give you license to clear out a player. Goal keepers, rightly, are given a lot of protection but in some ways it's gone way to far in that they can endanger other players but as long as they get the ball then it's "ok". Same thing with defenders clearing out players after a shot has gone.

It happens on about 50% of corners that the goalie will punch the ball and "clear out" an oppos player in the meantime - in this situation, the goalie was the only one being put at risk, came out, saw the ball, cleared it solidly (after a cowardly push and duck from the defender which is why the striker collided with him) - why should that be a penalty for the goalie literally doing his job and clearing the lines.  the likes of Neuer, Allison, etc would be screwed if anytime you clash with an attacker after punching the ball it could be a pen
Golyo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1932 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm
When referees at the AFCON use VAR better than the English refs.
Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1933 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 07:57:46 pm
When referees at the AFCON use VAR better than the English refs.

Not really a high bar to be fair.
elsewhere

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1934 on: Today at 08:01:54 pm
this is by far the best referee in the tournament imo
Dave McCoy

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1935 on: Today at 08:01:55 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:57:43 pm
It happens on about 50% of corners that the goalie will punch the ball and "clear out" an oppos player in the meantime - in this situation, the goalie was the only one being put at risk, came out, saw the ball, cleared it solidly (after a cowardly push and duck from the defender which is why the striker collided with him) - why should that be a penalty for the goalie literally doing his job and clearing the lines.  the likes of Neuer, Allison, etc would be screwed if anytime you clash with an attacker after punching the ball it could be a pen

I think you're way overstating it, it's certainly not 50% of the time. Further it was blind luck the GK didn't miss the ball and punch the player in the head, he was out of control and was lucky to get the ball. That to me is the definition of endangering an opponent.
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1936 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm

Sénégal penalty against Burkina Faso overturned by VAR on 45+8' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fae2ba46f87 & https://v.redd.it/s5krz2j37hf81
Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1937 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm
Thought theyd fucked that rule off anyway, the whole second yellow card in a few games puts you out for the final? Said that defender would miss the next match after the yellow before it was rescinded. Would be so harsh that.
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1938 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm
working link??

thanks in advance!
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1939 on: Today at 08:11:17 pm
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1940 on: Today at 08:13:52 pm
jonkrux

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1941 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm
I've watched very little of this tournament but its the semi final and the footie is atrocious  :butt
Boaty McBoatface

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1942 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm
Should have hit it with his right.
rushyman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1943 on: Today at 08:19:52 pm
Absolute shite from traore that
rushyman

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1944 on: Today at 08:20:38 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:19:43 pm
Should have hit it with his right.

Or feign to hit

Defender had committed to block and was always going to
Boaty McBoatface

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1945 on: Today at 08:27:35 pm
Shite Freekick. Absolute waste.
