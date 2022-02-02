Just because you got the ball doesn't give you license to clear out a player. Goal keepers, rightly, are given a lot of protection but in some ways it's gone way to far in that they can endanger other players but as long as they get the ball then it's "ok". Same thing with defenders clearing out players after a shot has gone.



It happens on about 50% of corners that the goalie will punch the ball and "clear out" an oppos player in the meantime - in this situation, the goalie was the only one being put at risk, came out, saw the ball, cleared it solidly (after a cowardly push and duck from the defender which is why the striker collided with him) - why should that be a penalty for the goalie literally doing his job and clearing the lines. the likes of Neuer, Allison, etc would be screwed if anytime you clash with an attacker after punching the ball it could be a pen