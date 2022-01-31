« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

I feel like Senegal and Egypt will be in the final and they will change finaks format to best of 7 games a la NBA.
They cannot stay for the dead rubbers Games if they lose the semis

Not on the money were paying them and Salah in the middle of discussions for more

Surely they just cant
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:29:59 am
They cannot stay for the dead rubbers Games if they lose the semis

Not on the money were paying them and Salah in the middle of discussions for more

Surely they just cant


They can, and they probably will.

Quote from: oojason on January 31, 2022, 12:29:27 pm
I think they are talking about this, mate:-


'Egypt chance to score in a keeper-less net on 120+1'' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f6ccaa99878


Ah cheers mate, now it makes sense.

I think Mo knew he couldn't kick it that far with his right, so laid the ball off to a player he thought was behind him and hoped he'd kit it into the empty net.

I vaguely remember us getting a goal disallowed, think Beardsley scored it, when the keeper came for a corner and the ball came over him towards the goal and we scored but the player was behind the keeper so was given offside.
So they hired Bakary Gassama, the most corrupted CAF official for the semis between Egypt and Cameroon.

Congratulations Cameroon on reaching the final.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
.
The 2021 AFCON Semi-Finals...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations




Wednesday 2nd February, 7pm kick off : Burkina Faso v Senegal - live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League.

Thursday 3rd February, 7pm kick off : Cameroon vs Egypt - live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Prem Lge.



Sunday 6th February, 4pm kick off : 3rd Place Play-Off - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday 6th February, 7pm kick off : The 2021 AFCON Final - live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League.



Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, the draw, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Previous RAWK post for Liverpool players in the Group Stages : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824







ACN 2021 Matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (on Sky Sports, + BBC showing both Semis & Final)

ACN 2021 matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.



Match Highlights:-

CAF TV official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf

Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f

BBC highlights - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa & www.youtube.com/c/BBCSport/videos & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.soccercatch.com : https://highlightsfootball.net : https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
