'Afcon 2021: Olembe Stadium approved to host semi and final after crush':-'The Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde has been given approval to host a semi-final and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, days after a fatal crush outside the ground.Eight people died and 38 were injured when the hosts faced Comoros on Monday.'www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/60191504
Egyptians can't believe we reached the semis. Having said that, throughout the history of this tournament, Egypt knows how to grind out wins against favorites.
Mane starts, just days after ending up in a hospital with concussion. Of course he does.
First Mo, now SadioThat was an absolute peach of an assist
If Koulibali kept his arm by the body as it was, it was never a penalty. He tried to pull it away after the contact.
To be fair his arms should be behind his back in that situation. But it's harsh as it is; the ball struck his arm from like a meter and a half away.
Overall, this game seems to have a bit more quality than most other games.
