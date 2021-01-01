« previous next »
.
7pm kick off : Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea


Senegal XI: Mendy, Sarr, Ciss, Koulibaly, Diallo, Gueye I., Gueye N., Mendy N., Mane, Famara, Dia.  https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono; Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Ndong; Iban Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Miranda; Nsue.  www.feguifut.org



The match is live in the UK on BBC Two, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website.

The match is live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4239373/senegal-vs-equatorial-guinea/


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations

Logged
.
'Afcon 2021: Olembe Stadium approved to host semi and final after crush':-

'The Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde has been given approval to host a semi-final and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, days after a fatal crush outside the ground. Eight people died and 38 were injured when the hosts faced Comoros on Monday.'

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/60191504



'African footballs indecisive leaders must accept the blame for Olembe tragedy':-

Caf cannot sit above the carnage and casually brush off responsibility nor become Gianni Infantinos Fifa plaything

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/jan/29/african-footballs-indecisive-leaders-must-accept-the-blame-for-olembe-tragedy (Saturday 29th January)

Logged
.
'Afcon 2021: Olembe Stadium approved to host semi and final after crush':-

'The Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde has been given approval to host a semi-final and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, days after a fatal crush outside the ground.

Eight people died and 38 were injured when the hosts faced Comoros on Monday.'

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/60191504

At this point - there could be a coup going on and they would happily play anyway.
Egyptians can't believe we reached the semis.

Having said that, throughout the history of this tournament, Egypt knows how to grind out wins against favorites.
I'm happy for you guys. Hopefully, we get an Egypt-Senegal final.
Logged

Awful national anthem.
Mane starts, just days after ending up in a hospital with concussion. Of course he does.
Hope he makes it through without a serious brain injury.

The doctors in their camp need striking off for their negligence. Shit like this needs national FAs being severely punished.
Logged

Mane assist. 1-0 Senegal.
Great seeing our players shine. Terrific pass from Mane.
Logged

First Mo, now Sadio

That was an absolute peach of an assist
Senegal [1] - 0 Equatorial Guinea; Diedhiou goal on 28' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f6eaaa1416b & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1487871761169403904

& https://twitter.com/LFCroundup/status/1487872407394263040 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1487871550913196037


Mane with the assist (lovely angled and weighted pass to set Diedhiou free on goal).

Logged
.
Mane's tried quite of few of these balls within only 30 min.
Logged
First Mo, now Sadio

That was an absolute peach of an assist

A bit like the for Shaqiri against Everton in 2019.
A possible penalty for Guinea?
Logged
If Koulibali kept his arm by the body as it was, it was never a penalty. He tried to pull it away after the contact.

VAR came good for once.
If Koulibali kept his arm by the body as it was, it was never a penalty. He tried to pull it away after the contact.

To be fair his arms should be behind his back in that situation. But it's harsh as it is; the ball struck his arm from like a meter and a half away.
Everyone getting hot under the collar, at least common sense where the "penalty" was concerned.
Logged
That dancing crowd must have amazing stamina. Havent stopped.
To be fair his arms should be behind his back in that situation. But it's harsh as it is; the ball struck his arm from like a meter and a half away.
Keeping arms by the body is outside the rules?
Logged
Was very harsh but don't know what the referee saw on VAR that was any different to what he saw in real life

They've scored now anyway, nice
A turn up for the book Guinea equalise.
Sénégal 1 - [1] Equatorial Guinea; Jannick Buyla goal on 57' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f6f186cc844 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1487882897122111490


Really nicely worked goal that - cool finish too.

Logged
.
Guinea looking comfortable and dangerous on the break.
Penalty to Equatorial Guinea overturned earlier on 50' (VAR) - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1487881354457014277
Logged
.
Come on Guinea, bring Sadio home!
Senegal retain the lead.
Logged
Sunday league stuff that. Embarrassing. Now we'll miss Sadio for more games because of that comedy of errors.
Sénégal [2] - 1 Equatorial Guinea; Kouyaté goal on 68' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f6f41d2a843
Logged
.
Overall, this game seems to have a bit more quality than most other games.
Overall, this game seems to have a bit more quality than most other games.

Yes it has, this one has been enjoyable. Guinea still having a go when they can.
Logged
Overall, this game seems to have a bit more quality than most other games.

Only just switched it on before the goal, but that goal was pure Sunday league.
