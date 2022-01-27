« previous next »
Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 03:36:18 pm
A lot of folks on here are getting their first taste of African football it seems.

There is a lot of randomness in African football. Pitches, weather conditions, physical play, bad refs, comical errors, etc. which a lot of times result in a very average team making the latter rounds despite no signs of quality whatsoever. There's a reason why one time, freaking Angola and Togo made it to the world cup.

And almost in every AFCON (bar maybe Egypt 2019) there was always a stadium whose pitch made it impossible to play on and just forced both teams to play hopeful long balls and a team took advantage of that and qualified to the latter rounds because of it. Burkina Faso in 2013 for example made the final, purely because of that.

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 03:39:43 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January 27, 2022, 03:36:18 pm
A lot of folks on here are getting their first taste of African football it seems.

There is a lot of randomness in African football. Pitches, weather conditions, physical play, bad refs, comical errors, etc. which a lot of times result in a very average team making the latter rounds despite no signs of quality whatsoever. There's a reason why one time, freaking Angola and Togo made it to the world cup.

And almost in every AFCON (bar maybe Egypt 2019) there was always a stadium whose pitch made it impossible to play on and just forced both teams to play hopeful long balls and a team took advantage of that and qualified to the latter rounds because of it. Burkina Faso in 2013 for example made the final, purely because of that.



effectively this tournament reminds me of CONCACAF
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 03:41:33 pm

One thing we can all agree on is that the 3rd/4th place playoff needs binning off. If Mo or Sadio win their QF, they are there till Feb 6 and would almost certainly miss the Leicester game unless their countries release them which is unlikely.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 03:50:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 27, 2022, 03:39:43 pm
effectively this tournament reminds me of CONCACAF

Which African country loses Dos a Cero?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 03:50:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 27, 2022, 03:39:43 pm
effectively this tournament reminds me of CONCACAF
In a lot of ways it does.

People compare it to Euros and the World cup (which these tournaments are even a level below the PL and CL in terms of quality) but even the Copa has been horrible this past summer.

And realistically only three countries can host the tournament at best in the continent to make some of these randomness go away and these are Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. The next two hosts are Ivory Coast and Guinea who have even worse infrastructure than Cameroon and I'd not be surprised if Morocco takes the hosting rights to one of the next two tournaments or maybe Egypt again.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 04:02:27 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January 27, 2022, 03:50:44 pm
In a lot of ways it does.

People compare it to Euros and the World cup (which these tournaments are even a level below the PL and CL in terms of quality) but even the Copa has been horrible this past summer.

And realistically only three countries can host the tournament at best in the continent to make some of these randomness go away and these are Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. The next two hosts are Ivory Coast and Guinea who have even worse infrastructure than Cameroon and I'd not be surprised if Morocco takes the hosting rights to one of the next two tournaments or maybe Egypt again.

There's been 4 Copa's since 2015 and a World Cup (and another bunch of qualifiers for this year's World Cup). Added to a long 20/21 season with no break and empty stadiums and it's no wonder that was rubbish. It was a waste of time, basically. The standard in South America has definitely dropped as well in recent years.

The Euros worked better because a return of fans after a year of empty stadiums did help.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 05:24:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2022, 02:53:39 pm
We couldn't score last time we played them and they had a 1 on 1 and penalty between them. Maybe it's better they sit this one out  ;D

Now that you mention it ;)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 05:26:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2022, 02:53:39 pm
We couldn't score last time we played them and they had a 1 on 1 and penalty between them. Maybe it's better they sit this one out  ;D
We can play Fabinho/Alisson as a striker. That's fantastic squad depth :D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 06:30:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January 27, 2022, 01:30:55 pm

A good example might be that in a working relationship youre close friends with the person above you and when they leaves you get their job. Most people (other than probably candidates of The Apprentice) would not want that person to get sacked because theyre your friend but when/if it did happen youd obviously appreciate the benefit even though you didnt want the sacking to happen. Or perhaps, a better more related example is that if De Bruyne breaks his leg next week it significantly helps us, but I would hope that very few would be wishing for that to happen.

Losing a football game is not the same as someone getting their leg broken or someone being sacked/career being affected, is it?

Not that I'm strongly in favour of them winning or losing, all I want is our players back safe and healthy when they are back (it's a bonus if one of them wins too), but your stand in this seems confusing. You talk about the benefits of them losing and then when others want those benefits, you call their stand weird.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
January 27, 2022, 06:54:23 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 27, 2022, 06:30:08 pm
Losing a football game is not the same as someone getting their leg broken or someone being sacked/career being affected, is it?

Not that I'm strongly in favour of them winning or losing, all I want is our players back safe and healthy when they are back (it's a bonus if one of them wins too), but your stand in this seems confusing. You talk about the benefits of them losing and then when others want those benefits, you call their stand weird.

Im not claiming its the same, its just an example of there being benefits to something that you dont want to happen, happening.

I personally find it a bit weird that someone would actively want our players to lose a match that theyre involved in If you disagree then thats absolutely fine.

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm

'Seconds before the press conference for the Burkina Faso vs Tunisia match, someone got on stage, grabbed the mic and cables, and ran away! It later turned out that the CAF organising committee had rented this equipment from him and had not paid him.'

^ https://twitter.com/YBenlamnouar/status/1487162132605116418

 :lmao :lmao :lmao


.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm
'Seconds before the press conference for the Burkina Faso vs Tunisia match, someone got on stage, grabbed the mic and cables, and ran away! It later turned out that the CAF organising committee had rented this equipment from him and had not paid him.'

^ https://twitter.com/YBenlamnouar/status/1487162132605116418

 :lmao :lmao :lmao




Jason - are you implying that this is a clown show tournament?

If you aren't...why not? :lmao
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Jason - are you implying that this is a clown show tournament?

If you aren't...why not? :lmao

It seems many of these continental tournaments are run like pub competitions mate...

'Conmebol suspends Brazilian assistants for using vest instead of the flag in Chile x Argentina':-

https://ge.globo.com/futebol/copa-do-mundo/eliminatorias-america-do-sul/noticia/conmebol-suspende-assistentes-brasileiros-por-uso-de-colete-no-lugar-da-bandeira-em-chile-x-argentina.ghtml

https://twitter.com/BomboneraTears/status/1486955435290775552 (with video)

;D


Enjoy Boba Fett  8)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm



Enjoy Boba Fett  8)


I hear that Ep 5 is excellent!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm
I hear that Ep 5 is excellent!

You heard correctly, mate. So good you may want to go back and re-watch it again. :-X
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:57:48 pm
.
The 2021 AFCON Quarter-Finals...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Knockout_stage




Saturday 29th Jan, 4pm kick off : Gambia vs Cameroon - live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website.

Saturday 29th Jan, 7pm kick off : Burkina Faso vs Tunisia - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday 30th Jan, 4pm kick off : Egypt vs Morocco - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday 30th Jan, 7pm kick off : Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea - live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website.



Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, the draw, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Previous RAWK post for Liverpool players in the Group Stages : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824







ACN 2021 Matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (on Sky Sports, + BBC showing most Quarters, both Semis & Final)

ACN 2021 matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.



Match Highlights:-

CAF TV official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf

Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.soccercatch.com : https://highlightsfootball.net : https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:09:17 pm

'Sadio Mane: Senegal forward declared fit for AFCON quarter-final despite head injury in previous game':-

www.skysports.com/football/news/35850/12527900/sadio-mane-senegal-forward-declared-fit-for-afcon-quarter-final-despite-head-injury-in-previous-game

'Sadio Mane was forced off during Senegal's 2-0 win on Tuesday after a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha; Senegal doctor says Mane has no concussion symptoms and will be able to face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday'.


& www.thisisanfield.com/2022/01/senegal-declare-sadio-mane-fit-for-afcon-quarter-final-after-head-injury

'Senegal manager Aliou Cisse had told reporters that Mane had felt faint and his head was spinning, but those symptoms are no longer present according to Senegals doctor four days on.'

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:15:46 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:09:17 pm
'Sadio Mane: Senegal forward declared fit for AFCON quarter-final despite head injury in previous game':-

www.skysports.com/football/news/35850/12527900/sadio-mane-senegal-forward-declared-fit-for-afcon-quarter-final-despite-head-injury-in-previous-game

'Sadio Mane was forced off during Senegal's 2-0 win on Tuesday after a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha; Senegal doctor says Mane has no concussion symptoms and will be able to face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday'.


& www.thisisanfield.com/2022/01/senegal-declare-sadio-mane-fit-for-afcon-quarter-final-after-head-injury

'Senegal manager Aliou Cisse had told reporters that Mane had felt faint and his head was spinning, but those symptoms are no longer present according to Senegals doctor four days on.'



NO WAY!! I am so so so shocked.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 03:39:01 pm
That's disappointing about Mane, if not wholly unsurprising.

In more positive news, nice to see Jermaine Jenas presenting the BBC AFCON coverage, we don't see him enough these days.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 03:53:26 pm
Should finish just in time to present the lottery. Is that even a thing still?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 03:58:02 pm
who is with me on the over 2,5 for the first match?  8)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 04:31:01 pm
Gambia : 541

Terrible game
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 04:44:55 pm
 ;D Whos this co-commentator? He is blatant is showing the refs have had bias for Cameroon this tournament.

Whats the chances he didnt see it? His latest dig  ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 05:34:11 pm

Gambia 0 - [1] Cameroon; Karl Toko-Ekambi goal on 50' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f5746042c8a

Gambia 0 - [2] Cameroon; Karl Toko-Ekambi goal on 57' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f5760926d28


2 - 0 to Cameroon; full-time.

.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 07:44:35 pm
Burkina Faso has been the better side, they arent creating much either but at least willing to attack.
Tunisia looks like they are already playing for penalties.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:50:50 pm

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:52:52 pm
What the fuck is wrong with the refs in this tournament?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:55:15 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:44:35 pm
Burkina Faso has been the better side, they arent creating much either but at least willing to attack.
Tunisia looks like they are already playing for penalties.
Tunisia seem to blow hot and cold - seen them play decent footy at times
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:55:39 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:44:35 pm
Burkina Faso has been the better side, they arent creating much either but at least willing to attack.
Tunisia looks like they are already playing for penalties.

There was no better side

A load of people in different coloured kits passed the ball about in the middle until someone tried to tackle them and then they didnt have the ball anymore

One team somehow some way managed 3 passes in succession when there wasnt 9 men behind the ball and scored

Its genuinely the worst pro football Ive ever witnessed
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:57:28 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:52:52 pm
What the fuck is wrong with the refs in this tournament?

Apart from being completely out of their depth and wildly over officious ?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 08:59:02 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:52:52 pm
What the fuck is wrong with the refs in this tournament?
Simply put, they're fucking shite. They also have no qualms about favouring 'their' team and are allowed to get away with it.


In all honesty football on my continent is a shambles from top to bottom.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 09:28:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 26, 2022, 07:23:08 pm
The teams that were hyped flopped shortly after like Algeria, Morocco and Egypt (performances) in the group stage. We(Nigeria) flopped after expectations were raised due to us getting 9/9. Côte d'Ivoire also flopped after dispatching Algeria.

Egypt and Senegal are crap ;D
You can add Tunisia to the list.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 09:28:49 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:59:02 pm
Simply put, they're fucking shite. They also have no qualms about favouring 'their' team and are allowed to get away with it.


In all honesty football on my continent is a shambles from top to bottom.

The least they could do is accurately keep time.  :o

But yeah, I'll be honest. This is the first time I've watched the AFCON and it hasn't been a good advertisement. From the quality of football to the refereeing it's been a shambles as you say.
