African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:17:57 pm
Mane got knocked out, but for some reason i wasn't that happy about it,.

I dont get it

He should be out of the tournament
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm
When is the turnip season in Africa? Seems like most of the venues had the harvesting done only weeks ago.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:25 pm
When is the turnip season in Africa? Seems like most of the venues had the harvesting done only weeks ago.

Ages ago, they now play for Everton mate
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:53:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:01:27 pm
This is it

But neither can a few leagues around the world

The huge shift in average goals per game is just weird.

We've been spoilt. Not just because we're watching Klopp's Liverpool and they are among the very best  teams in the world. But also the incredibly high standard of the Premier League now, where the best international players play their footy and where any Englishman breaking through into the first team is automatically of a high standard.

The Euros weren't bad but they were a definite step down from the Premier League. This tournament is a much bigger step down. From a selfish point of view it's a shame that our top players are wasting their time there.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1564 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:53:32 pm
We've been spoilt. Not just because we're watching Klopp's Liverpool and they are among the very best  teams in the world. But also the incredibly high standard of the Premier League now, where the best international players play their footy and where any Englishman breaking through into the first team is automatically of a high standard.

The Euros weren't bad but they were a definite step down from the Premier League. This tournament is a much bigger step down. From a selfish point of view it's a shame that our top players are wasting their time there.

Agree with all completely

But that still doesnt explain the lack of goals

You get goals on shit pitches with awful decision making in pub leagues amateur leagues semi pro leagues

Ive just never known anything like this 0-0/1-0 stuff

Having watch these two games the main issue as I see it is people get forward in 2s and 3s against 6/7 consistently

I can only surmise thats its pure terror of conceding. It makes literally the worst viewing of all footbsll across the world without exception
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1565 on: Today at 09:05:34 pm
Defending is easier than attacking for competent players. Put athletic, phsically fit and decently organised but limited technically (outside a couple of individuals) teams together and 0-0s is what you'll get.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #1566 on: Today at 09:05:39 pm
I had a tenner on both games ending 0-0 fml I could have won a fortune if I went bigger how the hell do you score on these pitches?!!?
