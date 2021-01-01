« previous next »
Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 51850 times)

Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 05:18:35 pm »
Has Sadio gone off? OMG hes carrying on he should be subbed.
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »

Sadio Mané and GK Vozinha head collision on 53' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f02fc10d53d

GK José Vozinha straight red card against Senegal on 57' (VAR reviewing incident with Mane on 53') - https://mixture.gg/v/61f0303aa2596


Cape Verde down to 9 men and have had to sub on a replacement goalkeeper for the sent off Vozinha.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm »
Contested ball in the air and a clash of heads, looked nasty but the keeper had every right to jump and try to play it and he didn't intend on hurting Sadio at all.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Sadio!

Might get looked at though, possible foul before it came his way.
Online DelTrotter

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
How the fuck has he been allowed to play on? He was gone in mid air there, didn't move his arms or anything to land properly he was out. Footballs head injury stuff seems fucked.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
1-0 scored by Sadio, game practically over.
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Sadio shouldnt even be on the pitch.
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:22:32 pm
How the fuck has he been allowed to play on? He was gone in mid air there, didn't move his arms or anything to land properly he was out. Footballs head injury stuff seems fucked.

Football has never taken head injuries seriously youd think after the last incident they would learn.
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Online Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:22:32 pm
How the fuck has he been allowed to play on? He was gone in mid air there, didn't move his arms or anything to land properly he was out. Footballs head injury stuff seems fucked.

WTF?? is he playing still??

Just saw the reply he has been knocked out cold as you say. Completely unconscious for a few seconds there. Looks like the goaly was also but harder to tell. Get them off the fucking pitch! (that goes for anyone btw not just because it's Mane!)
Online newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm »
goal about to be disallowed - looks like an accidental coming together.

GOAL STANDS!
Online newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
NOW mane collapses

he's woozy - shouldn't have been on the pitch.
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 05:27:30 pm »
The Senegal manager needs kicking after that. It was obvious Sadio was going to be groggy he should have gone off immediately.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 05:27:39 pm »
This is a fucking disgrace. Get our lads home
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 05:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:25:28 pm
WTF?? is he playing still??

Just saw the reply he has been knocked out cold as you say. Completely unconscious for a few seconds there. Looks like the goaly was also but harder to tell. Get them off the fucking pitch! (that goes for anyone btw not just because it's Mane!)

He went down just before, he is obviously groggy after the incident.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:27:09 pm
Maybe Mane has been just been knocked back into form ;D

He probably thought they made it easy for him having two balls to choose from.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:27:24 pm
NOW mane collapses

he's woozy - shouldn't have been on the pitch.
Looked awful for a minute there with him in a star shape position not moving. Glad he's been subbed off now.

Farce of a tournament.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:28:18 pm
He went down just before, he is obviously groggy after the incident.

Absolutely nuts.
Online oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »

Mane subbed off the pitch at 70'
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 05:31:26 pm »
The funny thing is that I absolutely expect him to play in the semis which is played on Sunday even despite needing a least a week to recover from the concussion.
Online Coolie High

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:31:26 pm
The funny thing is that I absolutely expect him to play in the semis which is played on Sunday even despite needing a least a week to recover from the concussion.

We need to step in and have a word.
Online rob1966

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm »
Fucking joke of a tournament, clubs should tell them to fuck off in future.
Online Dim Glas

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 05:33:26 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:31:26 pm
The funny thing is that I absolutely expect him to play in the semis which is played on Sunday even despite needing a least a week to recover from the concussion.

of course he will.

The way this ridiculous torunament is being ran, the idea there would be any sort of protocol is, well, mad.

All they wanted was to keep him on long enough to score. Who cares about anything else.
Online jillc

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 05:33:43 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:31:26 pm
The funny thing is that I absolutely expect him to play in the semis which is played on Sunday even despite needing a least a week to recover from the concussion.

It needs to be taken out of players and manager's hands, it's the only way they will take concussion in football seriously.
