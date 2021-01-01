How the fuck has he been allowed to play on? He was gone in mid air there, didn't move his arms or anything to land properly he was out. Footballs head injury stuff seems fucked.



WTF?? is he playing still??Just saw the reply he has been knocked out cold as you say. Completely unconscious for a few seconds there. Looks like the goaly was also but harder to tell. Get them off the fucking pitch! (that goes for anyone btw not just because it's Mane!)