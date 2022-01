Sad news about the stampede. I've personally experienced one when at our national team's game. The police were trying to repress those that came late and/or ticketless fans that were trying to force their way in.



I was caught in the crush and fortunately didn't fall. My glasses fell(but didn't break) and my shoes slipped off. The panic was so much that I inadvertedly trod on 2 people that actually fell.



Thankfully, there were no serious injuries nor deaths. I came out of it with a cut on my thigh, torn shoes and a bruised pride. Very scary experience that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy (if I had one).