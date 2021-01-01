« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 45034 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,488
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 08:20:41 pm »
Fuck off hurting Mo  :no
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 08:31:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Klopp and Pep are hardly going to come out and say "We love Naby, Mo and Sadio but honestly we just hope that their countries fail so they're back with us sooner". ;D

Saying 'And that's what every true supporter of the club should think as well.' is a bit odd (especially considering he famously said how much he respected Man City for being able to put out a strong team against Burton Albion)


I have absolutely zero respect for anything to do with City so I'm not sure what you're talking about.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 08:37:50 pm »
Hoping that all their teams get knocked out just to get them back to play the mighty Crystal Palace and Cardiff is a bit smalltime. 

My comment about being a 'true supporter' was referring more to how Pep and Jurgen have wished them well and that we should as well.  Win the thing whilst avoiding injury.  Berks hoping they fall at the first hurdle obviously don't care one iota about what Salah might actually want.  We're not talking about Henderson or Trent here.  Mo would love to win a competition for his country.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm »

Guinea Bissau 0 - [2] Nigeria; William Troost-Ekong 75' - https://streamable.com/vmjvmm


Egypt finishes 1-0. Fairly poor game. Salah played all 90 minutes.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 11:06:05 pm »
how on earth did Zambia not qualify for this?
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 11:25:35 pm »
Four rounds of knockouts? Did anyone not qualify for the tournament?
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 11:44:26 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 11:25:35 pm
Four rounds of knockouts? Did anyone not qualify for the tournament?

Zambia apparantly?

thats why i cant understand that they didnt even qualify. they have a couple of decent players now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 