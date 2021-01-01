Hoping that all their teams get knocked out just to get them back to play the mighty Crystal Palace and Cardiff is a bit smalltime.



My comment about being a 'true supporter' was referring more to how Pep and Jurgen have wished them well and that we should as well. Win the thing whilst avoiding injury. Berks hoping they fall at the first hurdle obviously don't care one iota about what Salah might actually want. We're not talking about Henderson or Trent here. Mo would love to win a competition for his country.