Dudek vibes.



Sierra Leone's keeper has some explaining to do with the first goal. Must've backed Haller to score first.



not sure he could have done much about that. he played quite well otherwise.the Ivory coast keeper at the end though. what a howler. not sure he got injured either. he only seemed to be hurt after the ball was tapped into the net.its been a poor tournament so far but the smaller nations all set up to be hard to beat as they dont have much quality. hopefully there will be some good games in the knock out stages.Senegal look best equipped to win it.