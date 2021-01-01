« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Elzar

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 01:54:23 pm
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 01:51:18 pm
Today's results:

Cameroon 3 Ethiopia 0

Cape Verde 2 Burkina Faso 2

Correct score double

Corrected, Stick a quid on that
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Kekule

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 01:56:13 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:54:32 am
Essam Abdel-Fatah, the head of the #AFCON2021  referees, has revealed that Janny Sikazwe suffered from sunstroke during the Tunisia-Mali game, which caused him to lose his concentration yesterday.

Is there some sort of central agency of shit excuses that organisations are now outsourcing to?

redgriffin73

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 01:58:01 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm
EPL refs are taking notes on good excuses.

I imagine Peter Walton has been asked his totally impartial opinion on whether sunstroke is a good enough reason.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Yorkykopite

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
lamonti

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 02:10:08 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on January 12, 2022, 06:04:23 pm
Heh, Gambia have a J. Gomez centre back who wears 12. I'll support them for that reason.  ;D

Our Joe G is of Gambian heritage too I believe!
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
The entertainment is just getting started
Ray K

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 02:19:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:08:04 pm
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
It depends.  If they have yesterday's ref they might be home in time for Brentford this Sunday.
elsewhere

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:07:12 pm
did it also cause him to review a VAR and see no contact and still give a red card?

he probably thought it was a video game.
elsewhere

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
both teams to score in both matches
cameroon over 3.5
cape verde over 2,5

african intwrnational matches are so streaky, you see 15 matches in a row goes under then 7-8 over
MonsLibpool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm
2 goals already :D
OOS

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm
Fuck off. Told me self I won't subject my self to any more of this borefest, we get two goals in 20 mins. Still not turning it on in spite now.  ;D Enjoy everyone.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 04:34:42 pm
Fuck sake. First game Ive bet on too on the under 1.5
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 04:37:18 pm
I don;t know how you top the events of yesterday.
Bobinhood

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm
+ 1.5 officials to get sunstroke 15-1, tasty
elsewhere

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 05:11:22 pm
3-1
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm

Cameroon 0 - [1] Ethiopia; Hutessa Dawa 4' - https://streamable.com/is9zlg

Cameroon [1] - 1 Ethiopia; Toko Ekambi 8' - https://streamable.com/h4min3

Cameroon [2] - 1 Ethiopia; Vincent Aboubakar 53' - https://streamja.com/yNXJZ

Cameroon [3] - 1 Ethiopia; Vincent Aboubakar 55' - https://streamja.com/p632m

Cameroon [4] - 1 Ethiopia; Karl Toko Ekambi 67' - https://streamja.com/MyWob
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 06:12:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Cameroon 0 - [1] Ethiopia; Hutessa Dawa 4' - https://streamable.com/is9zlg

Cameroon [1] - 1 Ethiopia; Toko Ekambi 8' - https://streamable.com/h4min3

Cameroon [2] - 1 Ethiopia; Vincent Aboubakar 53' - https://streamja.com/yNXJZ

Cameroon [3] - 1 Ethiopia; Vincent Aboubakar 55' - https://streamja.com/p632m

Cameroon [4] - 1 Ethiopia; Karl Toko Ekambi 67' - https://streamja.com/MyWob


More goals in this game than any other day's games combined? awesome.
Lotus Eater

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm
+ 1.5 officials to get sunstroke 15-1, tasty

 ;D
killer-heels

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 06:55:19 pm
Drinks Sangria

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #899 on: Today at 09:24:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:55:19 pm
Racist.
I don't think he's meaning it in a racist way, I just think there's a few points that need to be explicit to stop it seeming like it is a racist comment. I hope it wasn't intended in the most insidious way anyway.

My feeling that it's a 'joke' is that they allowed the players to fly to another continent, a continent where a new strain of the virus began, during a pandemic, with daily cases at an all time high, to play a football tournament in front of no fans. In the middle of a strained season. But the same can be levelled at the Euros, which was allowed to go ahead (albeit when cases were lower).

The problem is, despite the seasons, AFCON is the only major continental competition that interrupts the regular season. All of their top players play in Europe. Surely they can find a way to move it to the Summer months, as per the other competitions. Why did they move it back? The problem with playing it in Summer is that it basically makes it harder to hold it in North Africa, due to the heat, but large parts of the continent are so hot year round you'd struggle to host a tournament there safely.

The quality of the whole tournament is spotty at best, which adds to the entertainment. I don't recall it ever being as poor as it has been this time though. In fact, there were 4 or five teams around 10 years ago who were a threat to any of the big European or South American nations.
killer-heels

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #900 on: Today at 09:26:08 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:24:42 am
I don't think he's meaning it in a racist way, I just think there's a few points that need to be explicit to stop it seeming like it is a racist comment. I hope it wasn't intended in the most insidious way anyway.

My feeling that it's a 'joke' is that they allowed the players to fly to another continent, a continent where a new strain of the virus began, during a pandemic, with daily cases at an all time high, to play a football tournament in front of no fans. In the middle of a strained season. But the same can be levelled at the Euros, which was allowed to go ahead (albeit when cases were lower).

The problem is, despite the seasons, AFCON is the only major continental competition that interrupts the regular season. All of their top players play in Europe. Surely they can find a way to move it to the Summer months, as per the other competitions. Why did they move it back? The problem with playing it in Summer is that it basically makes it harder to hold it in North Africa, due to the heat, but large parts of the continent are so hot year round you'd struggle to host a tournament there safely.

The quality of the whole tournament is spotty at best, which adds to the entertainment. I don't recall it ever being as poor as it has been this time though. In fact, there were 4 or five teams around 10 years ago who were a threat to any of the big European or South American nations.

I meant that as a joke. Seen many people conclude that criticising this tournament comes from a place of prejudice.
Crosby Nick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #901 on: Today at 09:28:05 am
Has the lack of quality so far been partly down to having 24 teams? Not sure when it got extended but it feels like too many, even more so than the Euros.

It means theres some ropey teams in there and it also gives the group games less intensity because teams know they can qualify even if they draw a winnable game first up. Maybe it leads to less risk taking.
Drinks Sangria

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Reply #902 on: Today at 09:28:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:08 am
I meant that as a joke. Seen many people conclude that criticising this tournament comes from a place of prejudice.
Went over my head. I am extremely literal  ;D
