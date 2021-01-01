Today's results:Cameroon 3 Ethiopia 0Cape Verde 2 Burkina Faso 2Correct score double
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Essam Abdel-Fatah, the head of the #AFCON2021 referees, has revealed that Janny Sikazwe suffered from sunstroke during the Tunisia-Mali game, which caused him to lose his concentration yesterday.
EPL refs are taking notes on good excuses.
Heh, Gambia have a J. Gomez centre back who wears 12. I'll support them for that reason.
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
did it also cause him to review a VAR and see no contact and still give a red card?
