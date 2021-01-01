« previous next »
Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 36382 times)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #880 on: Today at 01:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:51:18 pm
Today's results:

Cameroon 3 Ethiopia 0

Cape Verde 2 Burkina Faso 2

Correct score double

Corrected, Stick a quid on that
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #881 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:54:32 am
Essam Abdel-Fatah, the head of the #AFCON2021  referees, has revealed that Janny Sikazwe suffered from sunstroke during the Tunisia-Mali game, which caused him to lose his concentration yesterday.

Is there some sort of central agency of shit excuses that organisations are now outsourcing to?

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #882 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:27:06 pm
EPL refs are taking notes on good excuses.

I imagine Peter Walton has been asked his totally impartial opinion on whether sunstroke is a good enough reason.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #883 on: Today at 02:08:04 pm »
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #884 on: Today at 02:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:04:23 pm
Heh, Gambia have a J. Gomez centre back who wears 12. I'll support them for that reason.  ;D

Our Joe G is of Gambian heritage too I believe!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #885 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:08:04 pm
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
The entertainment is just getting started
YNWA

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #886 on: Today at 02:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:08:04 pm
Is this thing still going on? When's the earliest we can get our lads back home?
It depends.  If they have yesterday's ref they might be home in time for Brentford this Sunday.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #887 on: Today at 04:01:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:07:12 pm
did it also cause him to review a VAR and see no contact and still give a red card?

he probably thought it was a video game.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #888 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
both teams to score in both matches
cameroon over 3.5
cape verde over 2,5

african intwrnational matches are so streaky, you see 15 matches in a row goes under then 7-8 over
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #889 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
2 goals already :D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #890 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm »
Fuck off. Told me self I won't subject my self to any more of this borefest, we get two goals in 20 mins. Still not turning it on in spite now.  ;D Enjoy everyone.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #891 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Fuck sake. First game Ive bet on too on the under 1.5
YNWA

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #892 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
I don;t know how you top the events of yesterday.
