Dont really follow African football - Nigeria are the strongest other team in their group, right?



By miles - Nigeria are ranked #36, Egypt #45, Guinea-Bissau are #106, and Sudan are #125. That would be like having Cyprus (ranked #105) and Faroe Islands (ranked #123) in a group and along with Czecchia (#33) and Ireland (#47). You'd expect Czecchia and Ireland to qualify, but Ireland have been known to screw up so you never know