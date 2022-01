.

- 9th January to 6th February, 2022 -- UK dates & times...Group Games (for- Group B : https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal Mon 10th Jan, 1pm ko : SenegalZimbabweFri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : SenegalGuineaTue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : SenegalMalawiRAWK's Sadio Mane thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328812.0 Group Games (for- Group D : https://twitter.com/pharaohs Tue 11th Jan, 4pm ko : EgyptNigeriaSat 15th Jan, 7pm ko : EgyptGuinea BissauWed 19th Jan, 7pm ko : EgyptSudanRAWK's Mo Salah thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335868.0 Group Games (for- Group B : https://twitter.com/NzalangNacional Mon 10th Jan, 4pm ko : GuineaMalawiFri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : GuineaSenegalTue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : GuineaZimbabweRAWK's Naby Keita thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336392.0 in this tournament : www.footyheadlines.com/2022/01/2021-africa-cup-of-nations-kits.html :-A total of 24 teams compete in the final tournament. The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four teams. The teams in each group play 3 matches. After the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group - and the four highest ranked third-placed teams advanced to the Round of 16. At the Round of 16, a straight knockout competition is in place, all the way through to the Final.:-'The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set down tough rules in a bid to prevent AFCON becoming a super-spreader event. Those wanting to enter the stadium must be completely vaccinated – in a country where just six percent of the adult population has been jabbed – and show a negative PCR test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.Venues have been limited to 60 percent of capacity, although this is being raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s “Indomitable Lions” take the field.'being shown www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (mainly on Sky Sports, & BBC with a few matches)being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations A list of 60+, and alsosites :^ the '' thread is updated once a month :for watching any football match.:-CAF official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f For, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new