.2021 Africa Cup of Nations
- 9th January to 6th February, 2022 - Liverpool players info
- UK dates & times...Sadio Mane's
Group Games (for Senegal
- Group B
: https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal
& www.fsfoot.sn
)
Mon 10th Jan, 1pm ko : Senegal vs
Zimbabwe
Fri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : Senegal vs
Guinea
Tue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : Senegal vs
MalawiRAWK's Sadio Mane thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328812.0Mo Salah's
Group Games (for Egypt
- Group D
: https://twitter.com/pharaohs
& www.efa.com.eg
)
Tue 11th Jan, 4pm ko : Egypt vs
Nigeria
Sat 15th Jan, 7pm ko : Egypt vs
Guinea Bissau
Wed 19th Jan, 7pm ko : Egypt vs
SudanRAWK's Mo Salah thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335868.0Naby Keita Lad's
Group Games (for Guinea
- Group B
: https://twitter.com/NzalangNacional
& www.feguifoot.com
)
Mon 10th Jan, 4pm ko : Guinea vs
Malawi
Fri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : Guinea vs
Senegal
Tue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : Guinea vs
ZimbabweRAWK's Naby Keita thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336392.0Official sites
- https://twitter.com/CAF_Online
: www.cafonline.com
: www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations
: www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videosWikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations Team Kits
in this tournament : www.footyheadlines.com/2022/01/2021-africa-cup-of-nations-kits.htmlVAR is in use for all 52 matches
: www.goal.com/en-ug/news/afcon-2021-caf-confirms-var-to-be-used-in-all-52-matches-in/blt7738c819ec7a536eTournament Format
:-
A total of 24 teams compete in the final tournament. The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four teams. The teams in each group play 3 matches. After the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group - and the four highest ranked third-placed teams advanced to the Round of 16. At the Round of 16, a straight knockout competition is in place, all the way through to the Final.Fans at the Tournament
:-
'The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set down tough rules in a bid to prevent AFCON becoming a super-spreader event. Those wanting to enter the stadium must be completely vaccinated in a country where just six percent of the adult population has been jabbed and show a negative PCR test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.
Venues have been limited to 60 percent of capacity, although this is being raised to 80 percent when Cameroons Indomitable Lions take the field.'
^ www.france24.com/en/sport/20220107-long-awaited-africa-cup-of-nations-to-kick-off-under-strict-covid-rules
& www.skysports.com/football/news/13962/12511844/africa-cup-of-nations-matches-to-go-ahead-if-teams-have-11-players-available-as-tournaments-covid-19-rules-confirmedACN 2021 Matches
being shown live on UK TV
: www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (mainly on Sky Sports, & BBC with a few matches)ACN 2021 matches
being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations
A list of 60+ stream sites
, and also match highlights
& full game replay
sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.Match Highlights
:-
CAF official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf
Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f
& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
: www.soccercatch.com
: https://soccer-highlightshd.blogspot.com
: https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations
For live scores
, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nationsACN 2021 goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc)
often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
& www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new