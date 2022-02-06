« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

lamonti

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:56:36 am
Does it not count as world cup qualifying so letting them all in makes sense to be fair to even the small ones?

No CAF has its own World Cup qualifying tournament for all 54 associations in CAF which finishes up with 5 play-offs in March.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm by lamonti
Crosby Nick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:10:07 pm
Cape Verde have actually improved a lot recently on the international scene, recently went toe to toe with Nigeria in the WCW drawing 1-1.

Fair play. Is it the equivalent of Iceland qualifying for the Euros?
lamonti

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
I think Comoros must be the biggest outliers in the tournament, right?
Kekule

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:25:41 pm
Cameroon all over the place from three successive crosses , Burkina Faso 1-0 up. Decent volleyed finish.
Hazell

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
Reminds me a little of Jones' goal against him last season.
Kekule

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:27:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
Reminds me a little of Jones' goal against him last season.

Ah yes, I recognise him now! I knew Id seen him flapping somewhere before.
MonsLibpool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:28:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:16:05 pm
Every game is on sky so worth a watch when there is nothing else on. Normally they are low scoring very physical games with lots of cards , bad tackles, and worse referees.
It depends. There are flair teams like Algeria and Morocoo. Egypt and Senegal also have top top players.

African equivalents of the San Marinos of this world are lacking because every team is competitive and you rarely see thrashings.
MonsLibpool

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:25:41 pm
Cameroon all over the place from three successive crosses , Burkina Faso 1-0 up. Decent volleyed finish.
They are huffing and puffing.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:29:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm
Fair play. Is it the equivalent of Iceland qualifying for the Euros?
Comoros yes. Cape Verde is probably like a Finland or Bosnia if you want to compare.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:30:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:28:40 pm
It depends. There are flair teams like Algeria and Morocoo. Egypt and Senegal also have top top players.

African equivalents of the San Marinos of this world are lacking because every team is competitive and you rarely see thrashings.
Sudan will get thrashed every game, but then again a large part of it has to do with the political turmoil in the country
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 04:36:01 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:30:38 pm
Sudan will get thrashed every game, but then again a large part of it has to do with the political turmoil in the country
They get beat often, yes but the scoreline tends to be respectable unlike the likes of Liechtenstein and San Marino and they are capable of upsets too.

I remember going to a game last year feeling smug that we'd do CAR but we lost.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:40:49 pm
Should be a pen for Cameroon this.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Libertine

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm
Does it really need to take that long to award the most blatant penalty you've ever seen?
Kekule

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm
1-1 Cameroon pen, which for some reason the ref didnt give despite being the most blatant foul youll ever see. VAR told him to take another look.  Didnt even warrant that as it was so blatant.
The North Bank

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm
Definitely the major tournament with the worst referees. At some stage therell be a mass brawl when the ref totally loses control.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:47:38 pm
Burkina has a lot of good players but as a team they always lacked discipline and tactical intelligence. I remember in the WCQ they needed a win vs Algeria and at 2-2 in the last five minutes they were still playing like they had 85 minutes on the clock to score. If they smarten up their game management, they'd be a much more dangerous team.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
farawayred

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm
Definitely the major tournament with the worst referees. At some stage therell be a mass brawl when the ref totally loses control.
There is that little tournament called Premier League, those referees might take offense...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:50:32 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:47:38 pm
Burkina has a lot of good players but as a team they always lacked discipline and tactical intelligence. I remember in the WCQ they needed a win vs Algeria and at 2-2 in the last five minutes they were still playing like they had 85 minutes on the clock to score. If they smarten up their game management, they'd be a much more dangerous team.
Right on cue. They are the culprits of their own downfall, as always.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
2-1 Cameroon. 2nd penalty.

Cameroon attacker taken out after the ball was crossed.  Its a penalty, but one of those that is ever so rarely given once the ball has been played.
darragh85

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 07:21:26 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
There is that little tournament called Premier League, those referees might take offense...

id happily take some of these refs over those oafs
JRed

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm
Definitely the major tournament with the worst referees. At some stage therell be a mass brawl when the ref totally loses control.
David Cootes, Martin Atkinson, Paul Tierney, Anthony Taylor,  Craig Pawson, Stuart Atwell, Jonathon Mosssay Hi
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 12:35:41 pm
.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations - 9th January to 6th February, 2022 - Liverpool players info - UK dates & times...






Sadio Mane's Group Games (for Senegal - Group B : https://twitter.com/FootballSenegal & www.fsfoot.sn)

Mon 10th Jan, 1pm ko : Senegal vs Zimbabwe
Fri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : Senegal vs Guinea
Tue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : Senegal vs Malawi

RAWK's Sadio Mane thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328812.0



Mo Salah's Group Games (for Egypt - Group D : https://twitter.com/pharaohs & www.efa.com.eg)

Tue 11th Jan, 4pm ko : Egypt vs Nigeria
Sat 15th Jan, 7pm ko : Egypt vs Guinea Bissau
Wed 19th Jan, 7pm ko : Egypt vs Sudan

RAWK's Mo Salah thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335868.0



Naby Keita Lad's Group Games (for Guinea - Group B : https://twitter.com/NzalangNacional & www.feguifoot.com)

Mon 10th Jan, 4pm ko : Guinea vs Malawi
Fri 14th Jan, 1pm ko : Guinea vs Senegal
Tue 18th Jan, 4pm ko : Guinea vs Zimbabwe

RAWK's Naby Keita thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336392.0



Official sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations

Team Kits in this tournament : www.footyheadlines.com/2022/01/2021-africa-cup-of-nations-kits.html

VAR is in use for all 52 matches : www.goal.com/en-ug/news/afcon-2021-caf-confirms-var-to-be-used-in-all-52-matches-in/blt7738c819ec7a536e


Tournament Format:-

A total of 24 teams compete in the final tournament. The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four teams. The teams in each group play 3 matches. After the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group - and the four highest ranked third-placed teams advanced to the Round of 16. At the Round of 16, a straight knockout competition is in place, all the way through to the Final.


Fans at the Tournament:-

'The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set down tough rules in a bid to prevent AFCON becoming a super-spreader event. Those wanting to enter the stadium must be completely vaccinated  in a country where just six percent of the adult population has been jabbed  and show a negative PCR test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.

Venues have been limited to 60 percent of capacity, although this is being raised to 80 percent when Cameroons Indomitable Lions take the field.'

^ www.france24.com/en/sport/20220107-long-awaited-africa-cup-of-nations-to-kick-off-under-strict-covid-rules

& www.skysports.com/football/news/13962/12511844/africa-cup-of-nations-matches-to-go-ahead-if-teams-have-11-players-available-as-tournaments-covid-19-rules-confirmed








ACN 2021 Matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (mainly on Sky Sports, & BBC with a few matches)

ACN 2021 matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


Match Highlights:-

CAF official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf
Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f
& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.soccercatch.com : https://soccer-highlightshd.blogspot.com : https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

ACN 2021 goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new

Crosby Nick

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 12:57:57 pm
Come on Sadio! My short term financial concerns depend on you.

When the fun stops, AFCON.
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:00:40 pm
any good links for the senegal game? trying with little luck.
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:04:26 pm
Is the stadium supposed to be empty or limited crowds?
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:09:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:40 pm
any good links for the senegal game? trying with little luck.

https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live & https://daddylive.click & https://redi1.soccerstreams.net & https://www.usagoals.sx/b/football.html are usually decent with many links.

Also 60+ stream sites here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


http://papahd.club/cameroon-burkina-faso - decent so far...
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:09:06 pm
https://daddylive.click & https://redi1.soccerstreams.net & https://www.usagoals.sx/b/football.html are usually decent with many links.

Also 60+ stream sites here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


http://papahd.club/cameroon-burkina-faso - decent so far...

Thanks! Found one as well - but the production quality is so poor. maybe one of these other ones is in 1080 HD. (maybe something to do with the game being in the middle of the day and no crowds too)
Redsnappa

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:19:07 pm
It's making me dizzy the camera work on my stream ... and the commentator's sending me to sleep. Have we all got the same stream or is there something better?  ;D

http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd2.htm

Elzar

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:19:47 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:19:07 pm
It's making me dizzy the camera work on my stream ... and the commentator's sending me to sleep. Have we all got the same stream or is there something better?  ;D

http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd2.htm



It's vert shaky, can't seem to smoothly track the ball - They are using the same on Sky
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:22:05 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:19:47 pm
It's vert shaky, can't seem to smoothly track the ball - They are using the same on Sky

For full disclosure - I'm running the cameras. I also had 20 cups of coffee this morning so that explains the shakiness.


(ok that also helps me - I was wondering what else I was missing in this broadcast and why it looked "off")
Redsnappa

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:22:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:19:47 pm
It's vert shaky, can't seem to smoothly track the ball - They are using the same on Sky

Fair enough. I'll have a lie-down at half-time  ;D
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:23:00 pm
WhoHe

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:25:25 pm
This seems OK, except the camera is on top of the nearest tower block.
http://cricfree.live/live/sky-sports-main-event
newterp

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:26:56 pm
Oh mane - does all the hard work brilliantly - and then misses a 1 v 1 against a shit keeper.....

wait a second.
ScubaSteve

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:34:07 pm
I cant watch this with all the noise they make with the horns
oojason

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:34:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:04:26 pm
Is the stadium supposed to be empty or limited crowds?

Limited, mate...


'The tournament will go ahead with virus cases surging again around the world, driven this time by the omicron variant. Because of that, only fans who are fully vaccinated and can show proof of a negative virus test will be allowed into any of the six stadiums in five host cities to watch games.

In a country like Cameroon, where less than three per cent of the population of 26m are fully vaccinated, only a small minority of people are therefore eligible to witness the tournament first-hand.

On top of that, crowds will be limited to 60 per cent of a stadium's capacity, or 80 per cent for games involving host nation Cameroon.

There's a possibility that many games will be at near-empty stadiums, although that isn't new for AFCON.

The build-up has seen virus outbreaks in many of the teams heading to Cameroon. The Confederation of African Football and local authorities have a large challenge on their hands to ensure the virus doesn't overwhelm the event.'

^ www.skysports.com/football/news/13962/12511844/africa-cup-of-nations-matches-to-go-ahead-if-teams-have-11-players-available-as-tournaments-covid-19-rules-confirmed
Redsnappa

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:36:29 pm
Well that was a disappointing Zimbabwean end to a long-drawn out free kick in a cracking spot  ::)
