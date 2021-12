They obviously can't have the Cup in summer so January is their only option.

Summer months are generally our Winters. In fact, Cameroons warmest mean temperature are usually January

I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnít necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youíre oblivious.



This doesnít seem to be correct though, because:Iíve had a look around the continent and it seems to be only in North Africa that a winter tournament is significantly helpful (if at all). Is that why they play it in the winter, so Egypt can host sometimes? Itís really inconvenient, and yes thatís obviously why people get annoyed about it.Is this right? The Scandinavian leagues and Russia used to have a winter break instead of a summer one (not sure that even all of them do these days?) but Iím not aware of how calendars outside of Europe work. Must confess I thought Fifa had largely had them harmonised these days, and the ACN was an outlier. Also, how many of the squads at this have largely home-based squads anyway?