I mean if the European Cup was in the middle of January whilst the domestic league was still being played, then people would also complain then. The issue isn't about playing the AFCON, it's playing it bang in the middle of the domestic league. I mean that's obvious right, not sure why people think its disrespectful to argue otherwise.
Didn't they all agree to move AFCON in the Summer (or out of season) a few years ago, only to move it back. In most Countries, their Summers are during December- March, so made sense, as rain season is largely October onwards