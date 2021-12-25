« previous next »
Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Fuck sake

Every time this bumps Im filled with such excitement

Only to be met with someone saying stop moaning city lose mahrez then finding out that measly consolation isnt even true

Last time I look now. I cant take that crushing blow time after time

(I apologise to like-minded people for bumping this myself)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Red_Rich on December 25, 2021, 10:11:07 am
Piss and moan piss and moan.

City lose Mahrez and Chelsea their 1st choice keeper too.

It's not like we didn't know it was coming.

Something needs to be done though because every two years is taking the piss.

Nothing but a money grab.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on December 25, 2021, 05:38:18 pm
Fuck sake

Every time this bumps Im filled with such excitement

Only to be met with someone saying stop moaning city lose mahrez then finding out that measly consolation isnt even true

Last time I look now. I cant take that crushing blow time after time

(I apologise to like-minded people for bumping this myself)

I only replied because you did & I didn't want to be left out.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: frag on December 25, 2021, 03:43:11 pm
Thinking of Ziyech for Morocco?

Oh god yeah, ignore me having a blonde moment everyone ;D

Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on December 25, 2021, 05:38:18 pm
Fuck sake

Every time this bumps Im filled with such excitement

Only to be met with someone saying stop moaning city lose mahrez then finding out that measly consolation isnt even true

Last time I look now. I cant take that crushing blow time after time

(I apologise to like-minded people for bumping this myself)

Sorry about that ;D

(I know you've clicked on the thread again)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 25, 2021, 07:49:47 pm
Oh god yeah, ignore me having a blonde moment everyone ;D

Racist.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 25, 2021, 07:49:47 pm
Oh god yeah, ignore me having a blonde moment everyone ;D

Sorry about that ;D

(I know you've clicked on the thread again)

Racist.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
:lmao
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Exclusive: Player release for African Cup of Nations can be delayed by clubs to allow them to play up to January 3 before joining up with their national teams.

Tournament begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

https://twitter.com/robharris/status/1475087341446381573?s=21
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Caston on December 26, 2021, 01:12:57 pm
Exclusive: Player release for African Cup of Nations can be delayed by clubs to allow them to play up to January 3 before joining up with their national teams.

Tournament begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

https://twitter.com/robharris/status/1475087341446381573?s=21

Its farcical they where supposed to go any earlier in the first place.  Not only do they have this torunament in the middle of a sodding league season, they also wanted the players there almost 2 weeks prior to the start. Taking the piss.   

State of coaching at the national level is generally so poor anyway, they could literally turn up the day before and the football would be no worse  ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Caston on December 26, 2021, 01:12:57 pm
Exclusive: Player release for African Cup of Nations can be delayed by clubs to allow them to play up to January 3 before joining up with their national teams.

Tournament begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

https://twitter.com/robharris/status/1475087341446381573?s=21

Damn, was hoping they'd agree to a delay till Feb 7th.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Ian Wright showing himself to be the simpleton he is.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
I mean if the European Cup was in the middle of January whilst the domestic league was still being played, then people would also complain then. The issue isn't about playing the AFCON, it's playing it bang in the middle of the domestic league. I mean that's obvious right, not sure why people think its disrespectful to argue otherwise.

Didn't they all agree to move AFCON in the Summer (or out of season) a few years ago, only to move it back. In most Countries, their Summers are during December- March, so made sense, as rain season is largely October onwards
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm
Ian Wright showing himself to be the simpleton he is.

Total idiot. How can he not see that losing your best players at an important part of the season, to play International football, is the issue?

I get that it is extremely difficult to play the AFCON in summer due to the temperatures, but with the amount of African players now playing top level club football across Europe, its not going to be popular with the clubs or supporters having a tournament in January.

Personally, I'd prefer that no Liverpool player played International Football. The club plays them millions a year, the priority should be the employer.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
On one hand I agree that the Africa cup of nations should be given respect and representation by black managers to promote African interests in football is good.

Flip side - you cant have the tournament in the middle of domestic league season. But then I think this about international friendlies, nations league etc. Whole football calendar needs to be reviewed imo to more smoothly incorporate international football. This current setup will never be acceptable.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 08:22:05 pm
Total idiot. How can he not see that losing your best players at an important part of the season, to play International football, is the issue?

I get that it is extremely difficult to play the AFCON in summer due to the temperatures, but with the amount of African players now playing top level club football across Europe, its not going to be popular with the clubs or supporters having a tournament in January.

Personally, I'd prefer that no Liverpool player played International Football. The club plays them millions a year, the priority should be the employer.

Summer months are generally our Winters. Infact, Cameroons warmest mean temperature are usually January
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Weve released Aubameyang  to go to Afcon already , even before Gabon wanted him. Doing our bit to promote equality in football. All I can do is applaud our stance . In fact, If he spends the next year between family first and country first hes got my blessing.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 08:24:19 pm
On one hand I agree that the Africa cup of nations should be given respect and representation by black managers to promote African interests in football is good.

Flip side - you cant have the tournament in the middle of domestic league season. But then I think this about international friendlies, nations league etc. Whole football calendar needs to be reviewed imo to more smoothly incorporate international football. This current setup will never be acceptable.

Well the World Cup in Qatar is slap bang in the middle of the season as well.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm
Well the World Cup in Qatar is slap bang in the middle of the season as well.

And no one is happy about it. Difference of course is that it's the World Cup affecting almost every single league in a massive massive way.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm
Well the World Cup in Qatar is slap bang in the middle of the season as well.

Only because they didn't want dead players or supporters from the summer heat. Workers dying is OK, but no-one else.

Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:35:22 pm
Summer months are generally our Winters. Infact, Cameroons warmest mean temperature are usually January

Didn't know that. With the north of the continent being desert, I just assumed it was quite hot across most of the continent. I used to work with a fella from Nigeria and I remember him going back to visit family and he said it was roasting and I thought he'd gone in our summer.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnt necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youre oblivious.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnt necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youre oblivious.

There are 24 teams made up 28 man squads in this years AFCON, 678 players in total. There are over 500 African players playing in 11 Major European Leagues, 107 in Ligue 1, 82 in Belgium and Turkey, 48 in Portugal, 44 in the PL, 42 in Serie A, etc etc, so it's got a massive effect across quite a few countries whenever they play, as none of the winter breaks correspond to the schedule. Then there are another load playing in the likes of the Spanish and Portuguese lower divisions.

Look at the squad lists, Ethiopia, Egypt and to a certain extent Malawi are the only ones to be made up of home based players, the rest are massively based in the European Leagues, so the AFCON is very disruptive for the vast majority of clubs who employ African players.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
To be fair, it's always been played around the same time of year, long before there were this many players playing in Europe.
The thing that grates me about it is having it every 2 years. European clubs shouldn't be able to dictate when it is played, they are aware of this before signing an African player, but having it every other year is annoying.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnt necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youre oblivious.

He's also pulling the Covid card, which is incredibly stupid given the numbers around the world currently shooting up compared to them dropping prior to the Euros.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
With the amount of African players at top clubs in Europe now, they should just stop the top leagues for duration of the tournament.

They obviously can't have the Cup in summer so January is their only option. Plus it is disrespectful to stop players from going or showing up late as every player dreams of representing their country.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
With the amount of African players at top clubs in Europe now, they should just stop the top leagues for duration of the tournament.

They obviously can't have the Cup in summer so January is their only option. Plus it is disrespectful to stop players from going or showing up late as every player dreams of representing their country.

Depends if it's in North or South.

As for being disrespectful,having it every 2 years just so pockets can be lined is more so imo.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
They obviously can't have the Cup in summer so January is their only option.
This doesnt seem to be correct though, because:
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:35:22 pm
Summer months are generally our Winters. In fact, Cameroons warmest mean temperature are usually January
Ive had a look around the continent and it seems to be only in North Africa that a winter tournament is significantly helpful (if at all).  Is that why they play it in the winter, so Egypt can host sometimes?  Its really inconvenient, and yes thats obviously why people get annoyed about it.
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnt necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youre oblivious.
Is this right?  The Scandinavian leagues and Russia used to have a winter break instead of a summer one (not sure that even all of them do these days?) but Im not aware of how calendars outside of Europe work.  Must confess I thought Fifa had largely had them harmonised these days, and the ACN was an outlier.  Also, how many of the squads at this have largely home-based squads anyway?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
This doesnt seem to be correct though, because:Ive had a look around the continent and it seems to be only in North Africa that a winter tournament is significantly helpful (if at all).  Is that why they play it in the winter, so Egypt can host sometimes?  Its really inconvenient, and yes thats obviously why people get annoyed about it.Is this right?  The Scandinavian leagues and Russia used to have a winter break instead of a summer one (not sure that even all of them do these days?) but Im not aware of how calendars outside of Europe work.  Must confess I thought Fifa had largely had them harmonised these days, and the ACN was an outlier.  Also, how many of the squads at this have largely home-based squads anyway?

League of Ireland season is February to November. Definitely more pleasant as a supporter.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Non of us would have an issue with AFCON if Salah and Mane weren't African. We're losing our best attacking players for a month - every club (apart from City) would feel the pinch.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 12:37:44 am
Non of us would have an issue with AFCON if Salah and Mane weren't African. We're losing our best attacking players for a month - every club (apart from City) would feel the pinch.


I would.
