I think the posters above are doing exactly what Ian Wright is complaining about. Our domestic league season is midway through. Keyword being Our. That doesnt necessarily correspond to the rest of the world or it does if youre oblivious.



There are 24 teams made up 28 man squads in this years AFCON, 678 players in total. There are over 500 African players playing in 11 Major European Leagues, 107 in Ligue 1, 82 in Belgium and Turkey, 48 in Portugal, 44 in the PL, 42 in Serie A, etc etc, so it's got a massive effect across quite a few countries whenever they play, as none of the winter breaks correspond to the schedule. Then there are another load playing in the likes of the Spanish and Portuguese lower divisions.Look at the squad lists, Ethiopia, Egypt and to a certain extent Malawi are the only ones to be made up of home based players, the rest are massively based in the European Leagues, so the AFCON is very disruptive for the vast majority of clubs who employ African players.