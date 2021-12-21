« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 03:50:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 21, 2021, 03:17:54 pm
There were plenty but back to the question,what agenda ?
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 03:52:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2021, 09:04:37 am
Euro 2020 went on just fine in the middle of a pandemic and the press didn't have an agenda. If it could go on, why shouldn't AFCON go on???

Mainly because it's in the middle of an already disrupted season, and to be held in a war torn country, maybe?

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:05:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2021, 03:50:43 pm
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:08:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2021, 03:50:43 pm
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.

how is that an agenda?

You said you did not see an agenda around the Euros like around AFCON, now you say the agenda you mean is that clubs want to keep their star players? Euros wasnt during the league season, so how is it comparable?

Of course clubs want to keep their players, but also, clubs have to release their players,  there is no agenda there.

I dont get how people think it odd fans of Liverpool (or any club) arent big fans of a torunament held DURING the season which means their club is weakened during a hugely crucial part of the season.

It isnt an agenda, its being a fan.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:09:56 pm
What I don't understand is that there are venues that aren't complete according to the article - will that really be safe for spectators? and players?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:17:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 21, 2021, 04:08:36 pm
how is that an agenda?

You said you did not see an agenda around the Euros like around AFCON, now you say the agenda you mean is that clubs want to keep their star players? Euros wasnt during the league season, so how is it comparable?

Of course clubs want to keep their players, but also, clubs have to release their players,  there is no agenda there.

I dont get how people think it odd fans of Liverpool (or any club) arent big fans of a torunament held DURING the season which means their club is weakened during a hugely crucial part of the season.

It isnt an agenda, its being a fan.
I'm also a fan too. They won't miss many games and it means a lot to them.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:20:46 pm
I think some are a little touchy after that idiot reporter trying to twist Klopp's words or think they are being accused of racism when that's not so.  There's been a clear agenda with some of the reporting and an attempt to put pressure on CAF, I don't think this is a controversial thing to say.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:25:06 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on December 21, 2021, 04:20:46 pm
I think some are a little touchy after that idiot reporter trying to twist Klopp's words or think they are being accused of racism when that's not so.  There's been a clear agenda with some of the reporting and an attempt to put pressure on CAF, I don't think this is a controversial thing to say.

I mean, I hope you see the irony of you saying some are a little touchy!

Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2021, 04:17:18 pm
I'm also a fan too. They won't miss many games and it means a lot to them.

People know it means a lot to players. That isnt even a doubt is it?

Just an odd argument really, people getting rather bent out of shape because fans of a club team dont hold a tournament held during the league season in high regard.

Anyway, hopefully sense prevails and its postponed. Mad to even consider it at the moment.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:42:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 21, 2021, 04:25:06 pm
I mean, I hope you see the irony of you saying some are a little touchy!

People know it means a lot to players. That isnt even a doubt is it?

Just an odd argument really, people getting rather bent out of shape because fans of a club team dont hold a tournament held during the league season in high regard.

Anyway, hopefully sense prevails and its postponed. Mad to even consider it at the moment.
Who is getting bent out of shape?

In my very first comment I said it is understandable for obvious reasons and have repeated that and even said I know I'm in the minority.  In a perfect world I'd rather not lose our guys for any games and definitely not with such little room for error in the title race.  I commented that some comments I think go a little too far and and spoke about the media and clubs.

I think the covid and other objections ring a little hollow and disingenuous and our players will probably be better protected over in Cameroon and in bubbles than they would be over here but it's whatever.  I don't think anything controversial or untrue has been said by me and I'm certainly not touchy or getting bent out of shape about it.  And for all the wishful thinking, it will be going ahead and I will be enjoying it come the 9th  :)

I'll leave you guys to it.  :wave
    • My Twitter Account
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:49:42 pm
The ECA said that unless CAF get their protocols in place then the clubs won't be releasing players and at the moment no protocols that meet the standards required by the ECA have been received.

It's also insanity to actually still be talking about this tournament in the middle of an upshoot in cases and slap bang in the middle of the league season. I feel exactly the same about the World Cup later in the year but at least the league programmes have been postponed
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 04:56:48 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 21, 2021, 04:49:42 pm
The ECA said that unless CAF get their protocols in place then the clubs won't be releasing players and at the moment no protocols that meet the standards required by the ECA have been received.

It's also insanity to actually still be talking about this tournament in the middle of an upshoot in cases and slap bang in the middle of the league season. I feel exactly the same about the World Cup later in the year but at least the league programmes have been postponed

Cant blame the clubs for threatening not to release players in this instance, cant get my head around how this is still a goer (so far).

And the idea somehow having the players travel to Cameroon to take part in a tournament during all this is safer than staying put is also quite the take by the way (for the poster above you!)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 05:50:08 pm
As I've read more and more about it I think aside from the civil war the other issue is CAF is basically being run by FIFA and they're courting their votes for the biennial World Cup.  There's no way they'll rock the boat and piss off the FA's that they need their votes from.  This is going forward one way or another barring something catastrophic happening.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 08:15:10 pm
It's officially on.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 21, 2021, 08:24:05 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 21, 2021, 08:15:10 pm
It's officially on.

going to be awesome when the players also have to quarantine when they return.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 04:52:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 21, 2021, 04:08:36 pm
I dont get how people think it odd fans of Liverpool (or any club) arent big fans of a torunament held DURING the season which means their club is weakened during a hugely crucial part of the season.

It isnt an agenda, its being a fan.

Indeed, just look at how critical people are of the world cup being shifted to the winter and disrupting that league season, obviously there are other bigger issues with the location, but that shift is right behind them for complaints.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 04:56:04 am
Quote from: The Real Rasta on December 21, 2021, 04:42:41 pm
I think the covid and other objections ring a little hollow and disingenuous and our players will probably be better protected over in Cameroon and in bubbles than they would be over here but it's whatever.  I don't think anything controversial or untrue has been said by me and I'm certainly not touchy or getting bent out of shape about it.  And for all the wishful thinking, it will be going ahead and I will be enjoying it come the 9th  :)

This seems quite presumptuous of you, given that until recently afcon organisers had rubbished the idea that they had even had any discussions about covid, the idea that they will suddenly shift from that position to implementing perfect bubbles ahead of clubs that have a much smaller issue to deal with seems highly optimistic.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 09:02:07 am
Football has been going steadily south over the years, but the last few months have accelerated pretty quickly into absolute farce.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 11:21:18 am
Quote from: Skeeve on December 22, 2021, 04:56:04 am
This seems quite presumptuous of you, given that until recently afcon organisers had rubbished the idea that they had even had any discussions about covid, the idea that they will suddenly shift from that position to implementing perfect bubbles ahead of clubs that have a much smaller issue to deal with seems highly optimistic.
No they rubbished the idea that there had been any discussion to postpone or cancel.  All fans must be fully vaccinated to attend and CAF are bringing their own team to oversee health and safety and testing for the teams.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 05:03:43 pm
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 05:05:31 pm
Fucks sake
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 05:53:00 pm
Quote from: Lycan on December 22, 2021, 05:05:31 pm
Fucks sake

Its not really a surprise. Everybody wants their cut of the pie. That includes FIFA and UEFA of course as well.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 06:33:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 22, 2021, 05:53:00 pm
Its not really a surprise. Everybody wants their cut of the pie. That includes FIFA and UEFA of course as well.

In a nutshell.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 07:10:36 pm
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 10:48:16 pm
 :champ
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 10:58:19 pm
Something definitely has to change. You can't just take someone out of his club in the middle of the season without giving two shits. This could affect careers of african footballers as well, because ambitious clubs in the future could take this into consideration and will decide not to sign such player, knowing that he'll miss during some very crucial period.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
December 22, 2021, 11:21:26 pm
I mean I know you all think its mad that this is going ahead because of covid.

But for me, its the ongoing civil war in Cameroon that makes it spicy.  ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 02:24:47 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 11:21:26 pm
I mean I know you all think its mad that this is going ahead because of covid.

But for me, its the ongoing civil war in Cameroon that makes it spicy.  ;D

and the unfinished stadiums. I'm intrigued by that too.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 09:31:36 am
Normally youd want your best players to do well at major international  tournaments. Not Witt the afcon. Everyone wants their players to be out in the group stage.

If I was a player Id love to go mind. Spending January and February away from the UK freeze is the ideal lifestyle.

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
According to Associated Press global correspondent Rob Harris, the Worlds League Forum  an umbrella organization for domestic leagues across the globe  issued a statement to FIFA and CAF saying that players that are set to feature just after the new year will not be released until 3 January by clubs that have fixtures before that date.

https://www.101greatgoals.com/top-stories/arsenal-and-liverpool-could-benefit-from-recent-afcon-tension/

Letter from the World Leagues Forum to FIFA & CAF saying clubs wont release players for the African Cup of Nations until January 3: We will also consider that any sanction imposed by FIFA will be deemed abusive, null and void.

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1474091130228723716?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1474091130228723716%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.101greatgoals.com%2Ftop-stories%2Farsenal-and-liverpool-could-benefit-from-recent-afcon-tension%2F
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:46:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:31:36 am
Normally youd want your best players to do well at major international  tournaments. Not Witt the afcon. Everyone wants their players to be out in the group stage.


You must be new here if you haven't noticed that people on here tend to have the same attitude to all tournaments and it isn't just because this is afcon.
