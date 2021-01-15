I mean, I hope you see the irony of you saying some are a little touchy!



People know it means a lot to players. That isnt even a doubt is it?



Just an odd argument really, people getting rather bent out of shape because fans of a club team dont hold a tournament held during the league season in high regard.



Anyway, hopefully sense prevails and its postponed. Mad to even consider it at the moment.



Who is getting bent out of shape?In my very first comment I said it is understandable for obvious reasons and have repeated that and even said I know I'm in the minority. In a perfect world I'd rather not lose our guys for any games and definitely not with such little room for error in the title race. I commented that some comments I think go a little too far and and spoke about the media and clubs.I think the covid and other objections ring a little hollow and disingenuous and our players will probably be better protected over in Cameroon and in bubbles than they would be over here but it's whatever. I don't think anything controversial or untrue has been said by me and I'm certainly not touchy or getting bent out of shape about it. And for all the wishful thinking, it will be going ahead and I will be enjoying it come the 9thI'll leave you guys to it.