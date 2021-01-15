« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?  (Read 17830 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:17:54 pm
There were plenty but back to the question,what agenda ?
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:37 am
Euro 2020 went on just fine in the middle of a pandemic and the press didn't have an agenda. If it could go on, why shouldn't AFCON go on???

Mainly because it's in the middle of an already disrupted season, and to be held in a war torn country, maybe?

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:50:43 pm
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.

 ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,025
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:08:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:50:43 pm
Clubs would prefer keeping their star players.

how is that an agenda?

You said you did not see an agenda around the Euros like around AFCON, now you say the agenda you mean is that clubs want to keep their star players? Euros wasnt during the league season, so how is it comparable?

Of course clubs want to keep their players, but also, clubs have to release their players,  there is no agenda there.

I dont get how people think it odd fans of Liverpool (or any club) arent big fans of a torunament held DURING the season which means their club is weakened during a hugely crucial part of the season.

It isnt an agenda, its being a fan.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,041
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:09:56 pm »
What I don't understand is that there are venues that aren't complete according to the article - will that really be safe for spectators? and players?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 04:08:36 pm
how is that an agenda?

You said you did not see an agenda around the Euros like around AFCON, now you say the agenda you mean is that clubs want to keep their star players? Euros wasnt during the league season, so how is it comparable?

Of course clubs want to keep their players, but also, clubs have to release their players,  there is no agenda there.

I dont get how people think it odd fans of Liverpool (or any club) arent big fans of a torunament held DURING the season which means their club is weakened during a hugely crucial part of the season.

It isnt an agenda, its being a fan.
I'm also a fan too. They won't miss many games and it means a lot to them.
Logged

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
I think some are a little touchy after that idiot reporter trying to twist Klopp's words or think they are being accused of racism when that's not so.  There's been a clear agenda with some of the reporting and an attempt to put pressure on CAF, I don't think this is a controversial thing to say.
Logged

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,025
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:25:06 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 04:20:46 pm
I think some are a little touchy after that idiot reporter trying to twist Klopp's words or think they are being accused of racism when that's not so.  There's been a clear agenda with some of the reporting and an attempt to put pressure on CAF, I don't think this is a controversial thing to say.

I mean, I hope you see the irony of you saying some are a little touchy!

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:17:18 pm
I'm also a fan too. They won't miss many games and it means a lot to them.

People know it means a lot to players. That isnt even a doubt is it?

Just an odd argument really, people getting rather bent out of shape because fans of a club team dont hold a tournament held during the league season in high regard.

Anyway, hopefully sense prevails and its postponed. Mad to even consider it at the moment.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 04:25:06 pm
I mean, I hope you see the irony of you saying some are a little touchy!

People know it means a lot to players. That isnt even a doubt is it?

Just an odd argument really, people getting rather bent out of shape because fans of a club team dont hold a tournament held during the league season in high regard.

Anyway, hopefully sense prevails and its postponed. Mad to even consider it at the moment.
Who is getting bent out of shape?

In my very first comment I said it is understandable for obvious reasons and have repeated that and even said I know I'm in the minority.  In a perfect world I'd rather not lose our guys for any games and definitely not with such little room for error in the title race.  I commented that some comments I think go a little too far and and spoke about the media and clubs.

I think the covid and other objections ring a little hollow and disingenuous and our players will probably be better protected over in Cameroon and in bubbles than they would be over here but it's whatever.  I don't think anything controversial or untrue has been said by me and I'm certainly not touchy or getting bent out of shape about it.  And for all the wishful thinking, it will be going ahead and I will be enjoying it come the 9th  :)

I'll leave you guys to it.  :wave
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,245
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
The ECA said that unless CAF get their protocols in place then the clubs won't be releasing players and at the moment no protocols that meet the standards required by the ECA have been received.

It's also insanity to actually still be talking about this tournament in the middle of an upshoot in cases and slap bang in the middle of the league season. I feel exactly the same about the World Cup later in the year but at least the league programmes have been postponed
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,025
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 04:49:42 pm
The ECA said that unless CAF get their protocols in place then the clubs won't be releasing players and at the moment no protocols that meet the standards required by the ECA have been received.

It's also insanity to actually still be talking about this tournament in the middle of an upshoot in cases and slap bang in the middle of the league season. I feel exactly the same about the World Cup later in the year but at least the league programmes have been postponed

Cant blame the clubs for threatening not to release players in this instance, cant get my head around how this is still a goer (so far).

And the idea somehow having the players travel to Cameroon to take part in a tournament during all this is safer than staying put is also quite the take by the way (for the poster above you!)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • 11,053ft up
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:50:08 pm »
As I've read more and more about it I think aside from the civil war the other issue is CAF is basically being run by FIFA and they're courting their votes for the biennial World Cup.  There's no way they'll rock the boat and piss off the FA's that they need their votes from.  This is going forward one way or another barring something catastrophic happening.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,992
  • Truthiness
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:15:10 pm »
It's officially on.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 