I think there's been some dodgy reporting/rumours and an attempt to strong-arm CAF into postponing or cancelling from some quarters. I've refrained from commenting on this thread but there's a lot of wishful thinking going on in here. I understand this is a Liverpool forum and it's not ideal losing some of our best players but I have to say some of the comments have been quite distasteful. The world doesn't revolve around the European calendar and there are many people that care about this tournament and have been waiting and looking forward to this. It will be going ahead and any prem clubs complaining don't have a leg to stand on after electing to carry on today. I personally can't wait til the 9th