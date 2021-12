Uhh yeah, actually in reading more about this it's not even really Covid that's an issue and more that there is an actual shooting war happening. Where Senegal will be playing is right in the middle of the conflict area. Is this a joke or something? Seems like the most likely outcome is actual violence affecting an actual game or a propaganda victory for a murderous dictator. I don't know but to me it doesn't seem ideal but then again European football sold its soul for Oil money long ago so who are we to say....