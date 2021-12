Oh well, seems its going ahead



It's going to be played eventually so, selfishly, now's as good a time as any. The UK has lifted all travel restrictions and quarantine-on-arrival rules so the players will at most miss two games. Those two games are also against teams that will be losing players to AFCON.I'm not particularly that interested in international football but that's more when England are involved as every game gets talked about in the light of how it reflects upon or impacts upon the mighty Eng-er-land. I will try to watch the AFCON games where our players are involved.