I couldn't find a CAF Champions League thread, so thought I'd use this current and sort of relevant African footy thread...
The 2020 CAF Champions League Final
is tonight - a 7pm kick off (UK time)
...Zamalek vs Al Ahly
It should be an 'interesting' game between the two heated
Egyptian rivals... played in Egypt's Cairo International Stadium.Zamalek XI:
Gabal, Hamed, Alaa, Abdulghani, Shikabala, Sassi, Gadelhaq, Mostafa, Bencharki, Gaber, Zizo.Al Ahly XI:
El Shenawy, Hani, Ashraf, Ibrahim, Maaloul, Fathi, El Solaya, Afsha, Ajayi, El Shahat, Mohsen.https://twitter.com/CAF_Online
: www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/matches
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_CAF_Champions_Leaguehttps://twitter.com/ZSCOfficial
: https://twitter.com/ZSCOfficial_EN
: https://twitter.com/AlAhly
: https://twitter.com/AlAhlyEnglish
The match is not
live on UK TV
- though is live on the 'Bet365 streaming service' (I imagine if you have an account you can watch it with them for free)
TV Channels around the world
showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc)
- https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3846826/zamalek-vs-al-ahlyStreams
can be found for the Final here - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
& https://reddiits.soccerstreams.net/event/al-ahly-zamalek-live-stream/559103
: https://streamwoop.com/event/b4d70/Zamalek-vs-Al-Ahly-CairoA few write-ups on the match and the two finalists...
African Champions League: Ahly and Zamalek set to make history - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/55085852
The Ahly-Zamalek rivalry that defines a city - https://www.goal.com/en/news/caf-champions-league-final-preview-the-ahly-zamalek-rivalry-that-/ky8been3y4gy1r31w2t6o2hkr
Five things to know about Ahly, Zamalek - https://sports.yahoo.com/caf-champions-league-final-five-181823392.html
The Final Match Facts - www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/the-final-match-facts-x4050
Profile Al Ahly : https://www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/profile-al-ahly
Profile Zamalek : https://www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/profile-zamalek
CAF Final: How and where to watch - times, tv, online - https://en.as.com/en/2020/11/26/football/1606420162_423733.htmlEdit:
Zamalek 1 - 2 Al Ahly.
Al Ahly are the 2020 CAF Champions League Winners
3 minute highlights:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hAfS_Wc0Glc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hAfS_Wc0Glc</a>