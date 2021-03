.

I couldn't find a CAF Champions League thread, so thought I'd use this current and sort of relevant African footy thread...Theis tonight - a 7pm kick off (UK time)...It should be an 'interesting' game between the two heated Egyptian rivals... played in Egypt's Cairo International Stadium.Gabal, Hamed, Alaa, Abdulghani, Shikabala, Sassi, Gadelhaq, Mostafa, Bencharki, Gaber, Zizo.El Shenawy, Hani, Ashraf, Ibrahim, Maaloul, Fathi, El Solaya, Afsha, Ajayi, El Shahat, Mohsen.The match islive on- though is live on the 'Bet365 streaming service' (I imagine if you have an account you can watch it with them for free).TV Channelsshowing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3846826/zamalek-vs-al-ahly can be found for the Final here - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 A few write-ups on the match and the two finalists...African Champions League: Ahly and Zamalek set to make history - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/55085852 The Ahly-Zamalek rivalry that defines a city - https://www.goal.com/en/news/caf-champions-league-final-preview-the-ahly-zamalek-rivalry-that-/ky8been3y4gy1r31w2t6o2hkr Five things to know about Ahly, Zamalek - https://sports.yahoo.com/caf-champions-league-final-five-181823392.html The Final – Match Facts - www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/the-final-match-facts-x4050 Profile – Al Ahly : https://www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/profile-al-ahly Profile – Zamalek : https://www.cafonline.com/total-caf-champions-league/news/profile-zamalek CAF Final: How and where to watch - times, tv, online - https://en.as.com/en/2020/11/26/football/1606420162_423733.html Zamalek 1 - 2 Al Ahly.Al Ahly are the 2020 CAF Champions League Winners3 minute highlights:-