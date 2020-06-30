« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?

newterp

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #160 on: June 30, 2020, 03:00:10 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 30, 2020, 02:56:16 PM
Exactly.

Its just an extra problem for the season after though. Considering well probably be without Salah, Mané and Naby for 6-9 months because of the AFCON.

6-9 months??? Are you fucking nuts?

You expecting them to only play one game in the tournament or something?
Oskar

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #161 on: June 30, 2020, 03:00:55 PM
I'm just happy we've got Salah, Mane and Keita for the duration of next season, I'll worry about the following one nearer the time.
Craig 🤔

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #162 on: June 30, 2020, 03:01:26 PM
Quote from: newterp on June 30, 2020, 03:00:10 PM
6-9 months??? Are you fucking nuts?

You expecting them to only play one game or something?

You're right, they'll be way too rusty for just one game. Gonna end up missing the entire season. Probably 2.
newterp

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #163 on: June 30, 2020, 03:02:25 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 30, 2020, 03:01:26 PM
You're right, they'll be way too rusty for just one game. Gonna end up missing the entire season. Probably 2.

Exactly. I don't understand why people are downplaying this.
fucking appalled

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #164 on: June 30, 2020, 03:03:09 PM
Sorry for being an optimist  ::)
newterp

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #165 on: June 30, 2020, 03:06:43 PM
Jokes aside - I am interested to see how we plan for this. I am really expecting Keita to kick on next year and become a key component to the midfield. Whenever he goes to play for Guinea it's heart in mouth as he gets killed on the pitch.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #166 on: June 30, 2020, 03:12:05 PM
They're all old anyway. Only a matter of time
duvva

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #167 on: June 30, 2020, 03:14:23 PM
Red Berry

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #168 on: June 30, 2020, 03:23:16 PM
They'll all be 30 odd by then, and playing so shit we will have sold them to Bournemouth for squillions.
Smellytrabs

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #169 on: June 30, 2020, 03:23:44 PM
Boss news.
newterp

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #170 on: June 30, 2020, 03:31:06 PM
Quote from: deFacto on June 30, 2020, 03:12:05 PM
They're all old anyway. Only a matter of time

Everton playing the long game - no players of consequence that would be lost to AFCON. 2022 is their year.
Dynasty

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #171 on: June 30, 2020, 03:40:47 PM
Meh, who cares both Salah and Mane are well past their prime  ???.

Look at some top goalscorers around the world like Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi and Benzema all youngsters!  :butt
Asam

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #172 on: June 30, 2020, 03:49:39 PM

Great news for next season
Dougle

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #173 on: June 30, 2020, 03:52:44 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on June 30, 2020, 02:59:36 PM
So the "they'll be fucked without Mane and Salah, they can't repeat it again next season" etc, etc celebrations from other clubs have been put on hold?

Nice one.
Red_Rich

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #174 on: June 30, 2020, 04:02:48 PM
Quote from: Morgana on June 30, 2020, 02:51:02 PM
World Cup and Afcon in the same year will be  a huge pain in the arse for the African players and the fitness personnel the club though. We will have to let them off league games for 3 to 4 months. Otherwise the burnout will be epic. 

Don't think so.  This recent 3 month 'break' we've just had will be a blessing in disguise. It'll recharge their batteries for the next 2 to 3 years.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #175 on: June 30, 2020, 04:03:17 PM
Quote from: Red_Rich on June 30, 2020, 04:02:48 PM
Don't think so.  This recent 3 month 'break' we've just had will be a blessing in disguise. It'll recharge their batteries for the next 2 to 3 years.

I agree, it's definetly a positive for us collectively.
rocco

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #176 on: June 30, 2020, 05:16:02 PM
Its ridiculous its played in January and not in the summer time .
Kopenhagen

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #177 on: June 30, 2020, 05:20:57 PM
You love to see it.
jambutty

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #178 on: June 30, 2020, 05:41:09 PM
Gerrrrrinnn!
Morgana

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #179 on: June 30, 2020, 07:54:22 PM
Quote from: rocco on June 30, 2020, 05:16:02 PM
Its ridiculous its played in January and not in the summer time .

It's in Africa. Conditions would be inhospitable during the summer.
CHOPPER

Re: AFCON 2022
Reply #180 on: June 30, 2020, 08:01:59 PM
Mighty_Red

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
Reply #181 on: June 30, 2020, 10:44:33 PM
Quote from: Morgana on June 30, 2020, 07:54:22 PM
It's in Africa. Conditions would be inhospitable during the summer.
That's right, so instead the next AFCON will be spread over 5 years worth of winters so it's possible we won't see our guys till they are in their mid 30s
Felch Aid

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
Reply #182 on: July 1, 2020, 10:08:11 AM
Thank god common sense prevailed and we can plan for next year and things might be clearer with the virus and what potential funds there might be.
Kekule

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
Reply #183 on: July 1, 2020, 10:17:45 AM
Oh. Thats a shame.

Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam?
Reply #184 on: Today at 07:11:59 AM

Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on January 17, 2020, 09:56:41 PM
Shite.

No offense to African football in general, but having watched some AFCON matches this summer I have to say this is, from a sporting perspective, one of the most useless tournaments in current football. Aside from the initial excitement to watch a game such as Sambia vs Madagascar, I can not recommend watching a single game of this tournament and having it every two years doesnt do it any favors. Aside of one or two outstanding players in the best teams, the majority Of players is not even Championship level. Dont watch this, watch that (literally anything else).

I appreciate how important it is politically and socio-culturally for the most impoverished nations in Africa to see Sadio, and Kalidou, and Naby, and Mo and Rihad and so on performing and in some way giving back. I am not sure there is  lot of money in that competition either.

And every two years? Thats FIFA politics for you. I am sure FIFAs approval was given and the agreement will ensure Infantinos reign for the next couple of years.

I watched South Africa/Sao Tome & Principe after learning the latter was a country.



Quote from: slaphead on January 16, 2020, 10:21:35 AM
Spare a thought for poor Everton. They will lose Alex Iwobi and Oumar Niasse

Just scored a brace including a cracker. Nigeria was up four after 30 minutes and then squandered the lead resulting in a draw.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kmWmbyp8IIo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kmWmbyp8IIo</a>
