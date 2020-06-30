Exactly.Its just an extra problem for the season after though. Considering well probably be without Salah, Mané and Naby for 6-9 months because of the AFCON.
6-9 months??? Are you fucking nuts?You expecting them to only play one game or something?
You're right, they'll be way too rusty for just one game. Gonna end up missing the entire season. Probably 2.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
They're all old anyway. Only a matter of time
So the "they'll be fucked without Mane and Salah, they can't repeat it again next season" etc, etc celebrations from other clubs have been put on hold?
World Cup and Afcon in the same year will be a huge pain in the arse for the African players and the fitness personnel the club though. We will have to let them off league games for 3 to 4 months. Otherwise the burnout will be epic.
Don't think so. This recent 3 month 'break' we've just had will be a blessing in disguise. It'll recharge their batteries for the next 2 to 3 years.
Its ridiculous its played in January and not in the summer time .
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
It's in Africa. Conditions would be inhospitable during the summer.
Shite.No offense to African football in general, but having watched some AFCON matches this summer I have to say this is, from a sporting perspective, one of the most useless tournaments in current football. Aside from the initial excitement to watch a game such as Sambia vs Madagascar, I can not recommend watching a single game of this tournament and having it every two years doesnt do it any favors. Aside of one or two outstanding players in the best teams, the majority Of players is not even Championship level. Dont watch this, watch that (literally anything else).I appreciate how important it is politically and socio-culturally for the most impoverished nations in Africa to see Sadio, and Kalidou, and Naby, and Mo and Rihad and so on performing and in some way giving back. I am not sure there is lot of money in that competition either. And every two years? Thats FIFA politics for you. I am sure FIFAs approval was given and the agreement will ensure Infantinos reign for the next couple of years.
Spare a thought for poor Everton. They will lose Alex Iwobi and Oumar Niasse
