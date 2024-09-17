This is a very remedial question but humour me, I'm near enough a caveman when it comes to technology. I have an Amazon 4k stick which was at the cheaper end of the spectrum to watch IPTV. My streams have been really laggy of late and football is buffering quite a lot. If I buy a more expensive Fire stick will this improve that or is it all down to Wifi speed?



I don't think our Wifi is too bad so I would prefer to change the stick but I also don't want to buy a new, more expensive stick for the same issue to still be there.