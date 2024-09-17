Just a firestick thing
I have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them together
With my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them
.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakers
I was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio only
one speaker on my left one on the right
So firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissive
Haven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experience
The sound, man