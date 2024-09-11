« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 337791 times)

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,514
  • * * * * * *
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2920 on: September 11, 2024, 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2024, 05:49:31 pm
A few have mate (other providers) & DStv is great imo, the best free streams always seemed to be from them. It all depends on their vpn monitoring software & how fast the vpns update after being blocked.

Might have somebody on here in S.Africa who could test the vpns.
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2921 on: September 11, 2024, 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 11, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

No idea (number of connections maybe ?) but they do, it's why watching iPlayer using a vpn can be hit n miss.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2922 on: September 11, 2024, 09:48:50 pm »
Only rock solid way is a dedicated vpn I think. Much less likely to be blocked. Had them for a while and Netflix etc never cottoned on. They are more expensive though.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2923 on: September 11, 2024, 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 11, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,514
  • * * * * * *
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2924 on: September 11, 2024, 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 11, 2024, 09:50:45 pm
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Makes sense. Thanks for the info. I need to do some research. Don't really want to pay £100+ for a service I can't use if things don't work as expected
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline ooter1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2925 on: September 11, 2024, 10:27:31 pm »
Stream locator is very good for iPlayer.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,525
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2926 on: September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am »
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.
Logged

Offline ooter1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2927 on: September 12, 2024, 10:53:54 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.
All 5 seasons are on stremio.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2928 on: September 12, 2024, 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on September 12, 2024, 10:53:54 am
All 5 seasons are on stremio.

Have you tested if they work, stremio shows everything but it doesn't always have the files, depends on RD.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,570
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2929 on: September 12, 2024, 04:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 11, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

Nord works well.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline ooter1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2930 on: September 12, 2024, 04:52:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2024, 04:49:48 pm
Have you tested if they work, stremio shows everything but it doesn't always have the files, depends on RD.
Tried the very first episode and the very last episode and they both worked, can't remember if they were RD links or not.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2931 on: September 12, 2024, 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.

If you've not had a prime trial then sign up (used to be 2 trials a year), just make sure that you cancel it as soon as you sign up, it's easy to forget  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2932 on: September 12, 2024, 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 11, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

I use Nord, never had any issues.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2933 on: September 12, 2024, 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on September 12, 2024, 04:52:31 pm
Tried the very first episode and the very last episode and they both worked, can't remember if they were RD links or not.

:thumbup   

So they were just free links ?  Deleted mine 2 days ago as my RD had run out, didn't realise they scraped free sources as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2934 on: September 12, 2024, 04:57:44 pm »
I recently moved out to the UAE and got sorted very quickly, 60 for a yearly package instead of over £100 a month for sky at home, mental. All goes through an app on the tv. Works amazingly well.

Practically every channel on earth, being a weather geek I love the various weather channels from all over the globe. All global amazon, Netflix, Disney etc content and basically every movie ever made. Made up with it.

Oh and obviously every footy match thats televised on earth  ;D
« Last Edit: September 12, 2024, 05:03:53 pm by Livbes »
Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,303
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2935 on: September 12, 2024, 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?

None of them.  Run Sonarr with a decent nzb indexer and usenet service locally with Jellyfin to stream it.

Don't rely on someone elses garbage service.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2936 on: September 12, 2024, 10:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on September 12, 2024, 09:56:29 pm
None of them.  Run Sonarr with a decent nzb indexer and usenet service locally with Jellyfin to stream it.

Don't rely on someone elses garbage service.
Stremio with the torrentio addon and a real debrid account has everything I've searched for. Just checked for rake that was mentioned and all I tried had multiple torrents you could stream.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2937 on: September 12, 2024, 10:37:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2024, 04:55:36 pm
:thumbup   

So they were just free links ?  Deleted mine 2 days ago as my RD had run out, didn't realise they scraped free sources as well.
If your real debrid account runs out on stremio as well as paying for more real debrid, you need to add the new api key to the torrentio addon or the links won't work. In short it's better to never let it run out to avoid that but easily enough fixed.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2938 on: September 12, 2024, 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.
If you want to try the stremio with real debrid and torrentio I posted a guide on the easiest ways to do it further back in this thread. Searching torrentio would probably be the quickest was to find the posts. You need to have android phone and android streaming device like a firestick to do it. It can be done on just a firestick or android streamer but the phone really helps on setup. The only cost is the real debrid account which in my eyes is easily worth it.

These last few posts reminded me to top it up, only had 20 days left. 9 euro for 90 days or 16 for 180 days are the best options.

Rake looks highly rated so will add to the watch list. Cheers.
« Last Edit: September 12, 2024, 11:09:26 pm by MBL? »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2939 on: September 12, 2024, 11:17:02 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 12, 2024, 10:29:42 pm
Stremio with the torrentio addon and a real debrid account has everything I've searched for. Just checked for rake that was mentioned and all I tried had multiple torrents you could stream.

Torrentino, that's the one, I couldn't remember the name. Only removed it from the stick, I set it up through the laptop a I've not removed that.

Have amazon let RD back onto amazon pay ? Went to add days couldn't, didn't have the card handy, not really missed it but would if rake is decent.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2940 on: September 12, 2024, 11:26:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2024, 11:17:02 pm
Torrentino, that's the one, I couldn't remember the name. Only removed it from the stick, I set it up through the laptop a I've not removed that.

Have amazon let RD back onto amazon pay ? Went to add days couldn't, didn't have the card handy, not really missed it but would if rake is decent.
With stremio any addon you have added will be there once you login on any device, in the same way if you deleted the addon it will be gone from the app on all devices you have stremio on. There was no option for Amazon pay when I topped rd up just now. Stremio for some reason isn't on the firestick appstore but can be got through downloader.
« Last Edit: September 12, 2024, 11:33:05 pm by MBL? »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 12:33:32 am »
Quote from: Ben S on September 12, 2024, 09:56:29 pm
None of them.  Run Sonarr with a decent nzb indexer and usenet service locally with Jellyfin to stream it.

Don't rely on someone elses garbage service.
any information on how to go about getting that set up Ben
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 01:41:46 am »
Quote from: MBL? on September 12, 2024, 11:26:30 pm
With stremio any addon you have added will be there once you login on any device, in the same way if you deleted the addon it will be gone from the app on all devices you have stremio on. There was no option for Amazon pay when I topped rd up just now. Stremio for some reason isn't on the firestick appstore but can be got through downloader.

Yeah that's how I got it, then just followed your instructions, seemed like too much faff when I first looked at it, but it's really not.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 08:15:37 am »
Quote from: ooter1 on September 11, 2024, 07:33:55 pm
Try that begin app mate that I posted about a few weeks ago, was spot on for the games 2 weeks ago.

do you need a vpn for this?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 08:15:37 am
do you need a vpn for this?

I'd use a VPN for any app/streaming.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,525
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm »
Cheers for the replies guys

I totally forgot about Torrents.  I'll fire up my VM and QbitTorrent and try to get it from there.  Will just stream it to me telly using Plex

Quote from: Ben S on September 12, 2024, 09:56:29 pm
None of them.  Run Sonarr with a decent nzb indexer and usenet service locally with Jellyfin to stream it.


Perhaps the most nerdy reply I've ever had to a post on here.  But then again, it is Ben after all :)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,681
  • Believer
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on September 12, 2024, 04:57:44 pm
I recently moved out to the UAE and got sorted very quickly, 60 for a yearly package instead of over £100 a month for sky at home, mental. All goes through an app on the tv. Works amazingly well.

Practically every channel on earth, being a weather geek I love the various weather channels from all over the globe. All global amazon, Netflix, Disney etc content and basically every movie ever made. Made up with it.

Oh and obviously every footy match thats televised on earth  ;D

Which app/streamer is this ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 08:15:37 am
do you need a vpn for this?

Yes, you would need one for any foreign service because they're region blocked.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
Cheers for the replies guys

I totally forgot about Torrents.  I'll fire up my VM and QbitTorrent and try to get it from there.  Will just stream it to me telly using Plex

Perhaps the most nerdy reply I've ever had to a post on here.  But then again, it is Ben after all :)

Just sign up for a free trial of prime, would save a lot of fucking about, if you've already had the trial on your current account, just sign up with a different email & spell out your house number.  :thumbup
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,303
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 05:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:33:32 am
any information on how to go about getting that set up Ben

Erm,  its perhaps not the most straightforward and you need a server to set it up on.  Although you could probably use a cheap vps and host it remotely to be fair. I've an old HP Microserver that I bought for next to nothing about 10 years ago.  Using that with Ansible NAS https://ansible-nas.io which makes installing and  configuring all of the needed containers easy.

From there its just setting up the required stuff in sab so you would need a usenet account with a decent provider and an indexer to put in sonarr.

Then obviously just install jellyfin client on the firestick and stream away.

I think someone posted a usenet guide on here a few years back, much of it is probably still relevant,.although of torrent is your thing,  sonarr works with that too.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 05:30:06 pm »
Bound to be a video on Youtube Uni.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on Yesterday at 05:18:35 pm
Erm,  its perhaps not the most straightforward and you need a server to set it up on.  Although you could probably use a cheap vps and host it remotely to be fair. I've an old HP Microserver that I bought for next to nothing about 10 years ago.  Using that with Ansible NAS https://ansible-nas.io which makes installing and  configuring all of the needed containers easy.

From there its just setting up the required stuff in sab so you would need a usenet account with a decent provider and an indexer to put in sonarr.

Then obviously just install jellyfin client on the firestick and stream away.

I think someone posted a usenet guide on here a few years back, much of it is probably still relevant,.although of torrent is your thing,  sonarr works with that too.
Ta will do some digging
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 01:13:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?

Might have misunderstood the question but hey a chance to brag

on my firestick I am hooked up to a Plex & Emby share

It has literally everything. And for when it doesn't - a telegram request channel, I got them to add This Morning with Richard Not Judy - was added in about 25 minutes (!)

So I literally can watch anything I want. IPTV covers live sport, but I don't touch my iptv boxset offering cause 1) often no subs, but 2) I got an entire service offering 4K films and TV on demand, from anything in history pretty much if it existed it can find it

Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 02:32:44 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
Cheers for the replies guys

I totally forgot about Torrents.  I'll fire up my VM and QbitTorrent and try to get it from there.  Will just stream it to me telly using Plex

Perhaps the most nerdy reply I've ever had to a post on here.  But then again, it is Ben after all :)
All 5 seasons are up on IPTorrents.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 