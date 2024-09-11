any information on how to go about getting that set up Ben
Erm, its perhaps not the most straightforward and you need a server to set it up on. Although you could probably use a cheap vps and host it remotely to be fair. I've an old HP Microserver that I bought for next to nothing about 10 years ago. Using that with Ansible NAS https://ansible-nas.io
which makes installing and configuring all of the needed containers easy.
From there its just setting up the required stuff in sab so you would need a usenet account with a decent provider and an indexer to put in sonarr.
Then obviously just install jellyfin client on the firestick and stream away.
I think someone posted a usenet guide on here a few years back, much of it is probably still relevant,.although of torrent is your thing, sonarr works with that too.