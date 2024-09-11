What's a good app for boxsets folks? I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it. It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.



Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?



Much appreciated in advance.



If you want to try the stremio with real debrid and torrentio I posted a guide on the easiest ways to do it further back in this thread. Searching torrentio would probably be the quickest was to find the posts. You need to have android phone and android streaming device like a firestick to do it. It can be done on just a firestick or android streamer but the phone really helps on setup. The only cost is the real debrid account which in my eyes is easily worth it.These last few posts reminded me to top it up, only had 20 days left. 9 euro for 90 days or 16 for 180 days are the best options.Rake looks highly rated so will add to the watch list. Cheers.